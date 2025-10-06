Sunderland are reportedly keeping tabs on £25.5m-rated Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí as contract talks over a new deal continue to stall in Italy.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats were keen to bring the Colombian centre-half to Wearside last summer, with sporting director Florent Ghisolfi leading negotiations. Sunderland reportedly tabled a £25.5million offer and were prepared to hand Lucumí a £2.55million-per-year contract, but Bologna refused to sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucumí’s current deal at the Serie A club runs until 2027, and he earns around £680,000 per year. Bologna are now trying to secure his long-term future, offering an improved contract worth £1.27million annually. However, the player has yet to commit, and there are “ongoing talks” with his agent Simone Rondanini – who is expected to meet club officials in Italy.

Italian reports suggest Lucumí is in no rush to sign an extension, leaving Bologna increasingly concerned as Sunderland continue to monitor his situation. Scouts from the Premier League club were in attendance when Bologna faced Aston Villa last month, signalling that interest from Wearside remains alive.

With manager Régis Le Bris still seeking to strengthen his defensive options, Sunderland are expected to consider a renewed approach in January if Lucumí’s contract impasse continues – and sources in Italy have reportedly suggested that the “door isn’t completely closed” on a potential move.

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United vs Sunderland?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised his side’s composure and defensive discipline following their 2–0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday – describing the performance as a “step in the right direction” after a challenging start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško secured all three points for United, who managed the game well after the break to claim a clean sheet against Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Amorim admitted his team weren’t at their best for the full 90 minutes but was encouraged by the focus and maturity shown throughout.

“A clean sheet is very important,” Amorim said. “We didn't play well through all of the game but we had our moments, but the main thing was our performance as a team. We were focused, defended well, trying to kill the game in the second half. I'm pleased with that and now we need to move forward. [Goalkeeper Senne Lammens] did well, he looked confident but the team helped him to do this because everyone was focused, not many mistakes, against a team that is really comfortable playing football. So we did well.”

The United boss also highlighted the impact of Amad Diallo’s return to the starting XI, describing it as “massive for his team” following the winger’s influential display. Amorim was asked if he felt any frustration that his side would not be able to build on the win due to the international break, but said his key focus was ensuring his team can show this solidity away from home as well as at Old Trafford.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main frustration for me is not to see the same team at home and away," Amorim said. "You saw today, we didn't play well in the second half but we were focused, we fought for the second balls. The small things are going to help you win games. Sometimes you have your moments and in the first half we had a lot of these, but then the second half if we cannot play well [we will make sure] they will not play well, that is what the big teams do throughout a season."

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings vs Manchester United as duo impress on tough day