Sunderland faced another significant test of their Premier League credentials as they went head-to-head with Manchester United at Old Trafford. For Régis Le Bris and his players, the occasion represented not just the challenge of taking on one of English football’s most historic clubs, but also the chance to further underline their encouraging start to life back in the top flight.

The Black Cats went into the fixture with momentum and belief, buoyed by early-season performances that have already shown they can compete at this level. With a passionate away following behind them and a demanding stage in front, the spotlight was on how Le Bris’ youthful squad, mixed with experienced recruits, would handle the occasion.

As always, chief football writer Phil Smith delivers his verdict on the Sunderland squad’s display, analysing every performance from the starting XI to those who came off the bench:

1 . Robin Roefs Little he could do about either goal really, and made three excellent saves in the first half. One in particular to turn a chip from Fernandes onto the bar was brilliant. Came out with credit. 7 | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

2 . Trai Hume Felt he should have had a penalty for a high boot from Sesko, with the penalty overturned after a VAR check. Steady defensively in the main without much chance to get on the ball. 6 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Nordi Mukiele Will be frustrated that he could only head a long throw into Sesko’s path for the second. Improved after a slow start and was a bit of a threat down the right through the second half. 6 | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales