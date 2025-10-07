Sunderland lost 2-0 to Manchester United on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has suggested that current Red Devils stopper Senne Lammens could have been sent off during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

The Black Cats suffered just their second defeat of the Premier League campaign at Old Trafford, with goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko ultimately handing all three points to the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Regis Le Bris’ side did show some signs of life on a difficult afternoon, and one particular talking point involved the aforementioned and Bertrand Traore, who were both making their full debuts for their respective sides. The Sunderland winger was booked for simulation after a coming together involving the Belgian keeper and Bruno Fernandes, but subsequent replays seemingly showed that contact was made before Traore went to ground.

What has Peter Schmeichel said about Senne Lammens incident in Sunderland loss vs Manchester United?

And Schmeichel has hinted that on another day, Lammens might have been dismissed for his role in the incident. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, when asked whether it was the right decision to wait until the Sunderland clash to hand the 23-year-old his first appearance, the Dane said: “Of course the Sunderland game, a home game against a team in all the circumstances - and I smile when I say this - we're supposed to beat, you know, and then you have the international break. So you put him in, and you know there's going to be a period of time after this game where there are no games for Man Utd. And then whatever happens in this game, you know, at the moment it's very, very positive.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“It could have gone the other way. I mean, there is this situation where you can argue that he's touching the guy [Traore], and it is a sending off. I find it really, really difficult to see, is it Bruno, is it him? The thing is, there was a little bit of a mistake there, and it could have gone wrong. And then, you know, that would have been the discussion for a couple of days, but then the international takes over. So yes, I think, yes, I really do think that was a good bit of management.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Schmeichel’s assessment, fellow pundit Chris Sutton said: “I'm glad you brought that up, Peter, because I thought we were going to gloss over that big talking point! I think the point you make, had it led to a goal, then that would have turned completely the other way, and we're saying, ‘What have Manchester United brought there?’”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland linked with stunning £55million double move as January window approaches – reports