Transfer news: Porto reignite interest in ex-Sunderland winger after Brighton rejected late loan bid

Portuguese giants Porto are keeping a close eye on former Sunderland winger Tommy Watson, according to a report from Football Insider.

The website claims Porto remain interested in the 19-year-old despite having a loan enquiry rejected by Brighton on deadline day. The Seagulls turned down the late approach, with new boss Fabian Hürzeler seeing Watson as part of his long-term Premier League plans.

Watson, who joined Brighton from Sunderland in a £10million deal last April, has yet to make his Premier League debut but has already impressed in the Carabao Cup. The England Under-21 international scored once and provided three assists across two matches, helping Brighton to back-to-back 6–0 victories over Oxford United and Barnsley.

Porto are understood to be monitoring his progress closely and have not been deterred by Brighton’s firm stance during the summer window. Watson’s current deal runs until 2029, underlining Brighton’s belief in his potential.

The youngster first rose to prominence on Wearside, famously scoring a 95th-minute winner in Sunderland’s Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United to seal promotion to the Premier League. His rapid rise since that defining moment has now caught the attention of one of Europe’s most decorated clubs – a sign of just how far the teenage winger’s stock has climbed in just a few short months.

Régis Le Bris delivers Dan Ballard verdict after Manchester United loss

Régis Le Bris is set to weigh up recalling Dan Ballard to Sunderland’s starting XI after the international break, following another assured display from the defender at Old Trafford.

Ballard, who had been sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2–0 defeat at Burnley in August, has found himself behind summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete in the pecking order. The pair have formed a strong partnership in central defence, limiting the Northern Ireland international to appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

However, Ballard has impressed each time he has been introduced, including during Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United. With his side trailing early, Le Bris made a bold tactical call midway through the first half, withdrawing winger Simon Adingra and switching to a back three to introduce Ballard.

Le Bris admitted that the 25-year-old’s introduction was partly influenced by United’s direct approach but praised his impact nonetheless, hinting that a return to the starting line-up could follow when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the break.

“Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls,” Le Bris said. “It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game.”

