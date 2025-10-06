Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit duo Dermot Gallagher and Jay Bothroyd have criticised the decision to book Sunderland winger Bertrand Traore during his side’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The summer signing, making his full debut for Regis Le Bris’ men, was cautioned for simulation after he was deemed to have dived during an incident involving opposition captain Bruno Fernandes and goalkeeper Senne Lammens, but subsequent replays seemingly showed that contact was made prior to Traore going to ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while ex-Premier League referee Gallagher stopped short of suggesting that Sunderland should have been awarded a foul, he did also argue that the Black Cats attacker had been hard done by.

What did Dermot Gallagher and Jay Bothroyd say about Bertrand Traore booking incident vs Manchester United?

Speaking on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch on Monday morning, Gallagher said: “I've a bit of a theory about this, that sometimes the third option is to do nothing. You look at it, is it a penalty? No. Is it DOGSO [Denial of a Goal-Scoring Opportunity]? No. Is it a dive? I don't think so because I don't see what the player can do. So, I think if the game goes on, nobody will really moan. Everybody will accept it.”

Ex-England striker Bothroyd added: “Again, there's some situations as well where you're trying to jump out of the way as a player. If he just stands there, he's going to probably get squashed in between two players. But it definitely wasn't a dive. There was some contact and he's gone over. He's outside the box as well. And, again, when a referee says that's a dive, I think that's a bit of a poor decision. There are ones where you say, ‘Yeah, he's definitely dived’, but in that case, it wasn't for sure.”

Gallagher continued: “There's a lot of pressure to stop simulation, there’s no doubt about it. The referees spoke to the managers and coaches in pre-season. That was one thing that was said, they showed examples of when people are going to be done with simulation. But I just feel that that was an occasion where the referee didn't have to make that decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bothroyd then concluded: “Also, on that, I feel like in a football match, I think nowadays, especially because players know there's VAR, players know that when you slow things down, it can look worse than it actually is. When you do feel contact now as a player, you go down because there's a chance you're going to get the decision that you want, even if there's the slightest bit of contact.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else was said about the officiating during Manchester United vs Sunderland?

The other point of discussion from an officiating standpoint on Saturday afternoon came when Sunderland were awarded, and then subsequently denied, a penalty. Referee Stuart Atwell initially waved away claims for a spot kick for an apparent high boot from Benjamin Sesko on Trai Hume, only for his linesman to advise that he reconsider his decision. VAR then intervened to send Atwell to the monitor, after which, he deemed that no penalty should be given.

Addressing the incident, Gallagher said: “Well, what you would say is that it’s the right decision in the end. The referee didn’t give it but I think the assistant thinks he’s caught him with his boot - he doesn’t, the ball actually hits him in the face. So he’s sent to the monitor, when he looks at the monitor he sees that, comes back and makes the right decision. No penalty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bothroyd concurred, adding: “I agree with that. One thing I don’t understand about that - the referee was a lot closer than the linesman. So why can’t the referee see that he hasn’t hit him in the face with his foot and let play carry on? Obviously, that’s stopped it again, and I think these are the things that we don’t want to see in football - stoppages all the time to see about a VAR decision. He could have just continued there because he had a better view anyways.”

Your next Sunderland read: Premier League mocked after embarrassing Sunderland omission from social media graphic