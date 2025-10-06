The Premier League has sparked backlash after leaving Sunderland out of a viral post celebrating every current top-flight club to have played in Europe

Football fans have criticised the Premier League after Sunderland were left out of a social media post celebrating every current top-flight club to have played in Europe.

The league’s official X account shared a graphic showing each club’s first season in European competition– but omitted Sunderland, despite their historic 1973-74 European campaign. The list included Crystal Palace, Brighton, Fulham and even Nottingham Forest, but made no mention of the Black Cats.

Sunderland’s sole European adventure came in the 1973-74 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, following their iconic FA Cup triumph over Leeds United. They faced Vasas Budapest before being knocked out by Sporting Lisbon over two legs, playing four matches in total. The likely reason for the omission is that the Premier League’s list only included teams that have featured in Europe during the Premier League era– but that hasn’t stopped fans calling out the snub.

One Sunderland fan said on social media: “Some shocking stuff here. Everton, Leeds & Newcastle played in the Fairs Cup by virtue of being a town that held a trade Fair, not through qualification, but you've missed off teams who qualified for the UEFA Cup Winners Cup?”

Another added: “Great research you’ve done there. Can think of at least another two without even trying. Amateurs,” while one account said: “CPFC are the 18th club currently in the Premier League to play in European competition. Sunderland AFC competed in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1973/74, beating Vasas in Round 1 then losing to Sporting Lisbon in Round 2.”

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United vs Sunderland?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised his side’s composure and defensive discipline following their 2–0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday – describing the performance as a “step in the right direction” after a challenging start to the campaign.

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško secured all three points for United, who managed the game well after the break to claim a clean sheet against Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Amorim admitted his team weren’t at their best for the full 90 minutes but was encouraged by the focus and maturity shown throughout.

“A clean sheet is very important,” Amorim said. “We didn't play well through all of the game but we had our moments, but the main thing was our performance as a team. We were focused, defended well, trying to kill the game in the second half. I'm pleased with that and now we need to move forward. [Goalkeeper Senne Lammens] did well, he looked confident but the team helped him to do this because everyone was focused, not many mistakes, against a team that is really comfortable playing football. So we did well.”

The United boss also highlighted the impact of Amad Diallo’s return to the starting XI, describing it as “massive for his team” following the winger’s influential display. Amorim was asked if he felt any frustration that his side would not be able to build on the win due to the international break, but said his key focus was ensuring his team can show this solidity away from home as well as at Old Trafford.

"The main frustration for me is not to see the same team at home and away," Amorim said. "You saw today, we didn't play well in the second half but we were focused, we fought for the second balls. The small things are going to help you win games. Sometimes you have your moments and in the first half we had a lot of these, but then the second half if we cannot play well [we will make sure] they will not play well, that is what the big teams do throughout a season."

