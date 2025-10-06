Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor says playing at a World Cup remains his dream as he opens up on his international future and his special bond with head coach Régis Le Bris

Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor has opened up about his international ambitions and his close relationship with head coach Régis Le Bris, admitting that representing a country at the World Cup remains one of his biggest dreams.

The 25-year-old striker, who has scored in all of Sunderland’s home Premier League games so far this season, told L’Équipe that he is yet to decide between playing for France or Haiti at international level. “I would like to set myself the goal of going to the World Cup, it's definitely still a dream,” Isidor said. “I have two possibilities: France and Haiti. Haiti has already approached me, but I haven't made a decision yet. I'm focusing on my club.”

Isidor’s rise on Wearside has been one of Sunderland’s standout stories under Le Bris. The French forward initially joined the club on loan from Lokomotiv Moscow in August 2024, before making his move permanent the following February. He signed a contract until 2028 after producing 15 goal contributions during the club’s Championship promotion campaign.

The striker scored in the play-off semi-final win over Coventry City and featured in the victory against Sheffield United at Wembley, which sealed Sunderland’s long-awaited return to the Premier League after eight years away. Since the step up, Isidor has made a seamless transition to top-flight football, scoring against West Ham, Brentford and Aston Villa to become one of the club’s early-season success stories.

Isidor credits Le Bris with transforming his career, describing their relationship as one based on trust and mutual respect. “Régis has always been clear with me,” he said. “He told me: ‘We’re going to have to deal with competition’. We have a great relationship. He was the one who came to get me in Russia, when I wasn't even playing football anymore. I would give my body and soul for him.”

Le Bris was instrumental in convincing the forward to join Sunderland last summer, seeing him as a player capable of thriving in the club’s dynamic, attack-minded system. Isidor’s pace, movement and determination have quickly made him a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light, while his consistency in front of goal has helped Sunderland settle into life back in the Premier League.

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United vs Sunderland?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised his side’s composure and defensive discipline following their 2–0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday – describing the performance as a “step in the right direction” after a challenging start to the campaign.

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško secured all three points for United, who managed the game well after the break to claim a clean sheet against Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Amorim admitted his team weren’t at their best for the full 90 minutes but was encouraged by the focus and maturity shown throughout.

“A clean sheet is very important,” Amorim said. “We didn't play well through all of the game but we had our moments, but the main thing was our performance as a team. We were focused, defended well, trying to kill the game in the second half. I'm pleased with that and now we need to move forward. [Goalkeeper Senne Lammens] did well, he looked confident but the team helped him to do this because everyone was focused, not many mistakes, against a team that is really comfortable playing football. So we did well.”

The United boss also highlighted the impact of Amad Diallo’s return to the starting XI, describing it as “massive for his team” following the winger’s influential display. Amorim was asked if he felt any frustration that his side would not be able to build on the win due to the international break, but said his key focus was ensuring his team can show this solidity away from home as well as at Old Trafford.

"The main frustration for me is not to see the same team at home and away," Amorim said. "You saw today, we didn't play well in the second half but we were focused, we fought for the second balls. The small things are going to help you win games. Sometimes you have your moments and in the first half we had a lot of these, but then the second half if we cannot play well [we will make sure] they will not play well, that is what the big teams do throughout a season."

