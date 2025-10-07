Today we launch our Big Sunderland Survey! We want to hear from you!

And we want to hear from you, Echo readers and Sunderland fans, about the club’s incredible summer business, the stunning return to the Premier League and the job done so far by Regis Le Bris. Take part in our survey here:

Le Bris’ men have lost just two of their opening seven matches, against Burnley and Manchester United, and have taken points from the likes of West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest.

Of that quintet, only Crystal Palace are currently in the top 12 of the Premier League, but fans - and players alike - can still be very proud, pleased and encouraged by the start made by Sunderland this season.

Our survey will run until the end of Thursday with fans encouraged to have their say and the Echo will then publish the results at the end of the week and over the weekend. You can have your say on a range of topics from the club, the players, the head coach, the recruitment and what is needed this January transfer window. Take part in our survey here:

What other Sunderland news is there?

Enzo Le Fée insists Sunderland’s defeat to Manchester United will not shake the squad’s belief that they belong among the Premier League’s elite ahead of their next game against Wolves.

Le Bris’ side have enjoyed an encouraging return to top-flight football, sitting in the top half of the table after seven games. Wins over West Ham United, Brentford and Nottingham Forest – coupled with an unbeaten home record – have underlined their strong start.

The loss at Old Trafford, however, was only Sunderland’s second defeat of the campaign. Despite the setback, Le Fée believes it offers valuable lessons rather than cause for concern. “We didn’t have a good answer on the pitch. We need to improve on that.”