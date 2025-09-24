Sunderland are set to lose a number of players for a run of Premier League fixtures later this year

Sunderland are set for a significant challenge in December when the Africa Cup of Nations begins, with a number of key players set to represent their countries at the tournament.

The challenge for the Black Cats has been brought back into focus by a significant injury to Habib Diarra, who is set to be absent until December before representing Senegal. Here, we take a look at just how big an impact the tournament is likely to have on Sunderland...

So which players are actually likely to be taking part in the tournament?

The line up for the group stages for AFCON has already been confirmed, so we have a fair idea of which Sunderland players will be departing in December. Habib Diarra will represent Senegal providing he has indeed recovered from that groin injury in time, while Noah Sadiki and Arthur Masuaku are almost certain to be selected DR Congo. Simon Adingra will represent Ivory Coast, Reinildo will play for Mozambique and Bertrand Traore for Burkino Faso. All are regulars for their countries. Sunderland also appear increasingly likely to lose Chemsdine Talbi. The winger is not at this stage a regular for Morocco, but made his debut during the last international break and another couple of months playing regularly at Premier League level will only strengthen his case for inclusion. So Sunderland will lose six players, but most likely seven.

When does AFCON actually take place and how many Sunderland fixtures overlap?

The dates for the different rounds of the tournament are as follows: The group stages will run from December 21st to December 30th and the round of 16 from January 3rd to 6th. The quarter finals will take place on January 9th and 10th, the semi finals on January 14th. All four teams who make the semi finals will play one further match, with a third-placed play-off on January 17th and the final on the 18th.

Sunderland's fixtures during that period are as follows: Brighton (A) on December 20th, Leeds United and Man City (H) on December 27th and 30th. All those who go to AFCON will certainly miss all three of these games. Sunderland then face Spurs on January 3rd and Brentford on the 7th - it is possible that any player from a team that gets knocked out in the group stage could make these fixtures. However, it's worth noting that of the 24 teams who have qualified, three quarters will progress to the round of 16. That means the top two from each of the six groups progresses, as well as the four best third-place teams. It's very possible therefore that the bulk of those who go to the tournament will miss all five of these fixtures.

Sunderland then play the FA Cup third round, before facing Crystal Palace (H) on January 17th. Any player who makes the final four of the competition will miss all of those games. It's a bit of a perfect storm for Sunderland in that they are losing a significant number of players during one of their busiest stretches of the campaign.

So just how big a toll will this take on the squad - and can Sunderland cope?

Sunderland will lose two left backs at the start of the tournament in Reinildo and Masuaku, but that's a position where they should have cover for a brief period. Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese will hope to be fully up to speed and competing for minutes by then, while Le Bris would also have the option to move Trai Hume across and play either Nordi Mukiele or Lutsharel Geertruida at right back.

Sunderland will also lose two central midfielders, a position that is definitely going to come under strain if Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki progress through the group stage. Dan Neil and Chris Rigg will be there to step in, but there will be very few options to rotate both from game to game and within games. Sunderland's hope is that by December, Neil and Rigg will have had time to adjust to the pace and demands of Premier League, making them capable of stepping in with minimum disruption to the team performance. Geertruida’s early cameos in central midfield as a Sunderland player also suggest he will be an option for Le Bris.

Enzo Le Fée is of course a strong option in central midfield, but he may well be needed in the wide areas which right now would have to be the biggest area of concern. If Adingra, Talbi and Traore all do go then it will leave only Romaine Mundle as a natural senior winger for Le Bris (Mundle is expected back from his current hamstring injury sometime in October). Le Fée would therefore likely be needed as an option in the wide areas, and Le Bris would also likely have to call upon Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda.

A successful window means that Sunderland are not looking at any position where they will be unable to field a strong option, but the heavy fixture schedule is going to place a lot of strain on a reduced squad. One or two injuries to those not heading to the tournament between now and then could pose some major headaches for Le Bris.

It's hard not to argue that Sunderland's season is going to be impacted significantly by the tournament. Sunderland's view is that they should have the depth to be competitive during this period, but more importantly that recruiting the quality to compete over a 38-game season had to be their main priority this season. They'll hope that Sunderland's strong start continues to ease some of the pressure on what looks like an incredibly difficult December in particular.