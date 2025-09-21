Sunderland defender Reinildo saw red in the first half of the game with Aston Villa

Sunderland are set to be without Reinildo for three games after he was shown a red card in the first half of the clash with Aston Villa.

Reinildo was dimissed for violent conduct after an off-the-ball incident with Aston Villa full back Matty Cash. Having been fouled by Cash who was late to the challenge on the left back, Reinildo then appeared to kick out at his opponent.

The referee Sam Barrott showed a red card after a short period of deliberation, a decision which was subsequently cleared by VAR. The Premier League match centre has subsequently confirmed the decision, stating that the move from Reinildo was a ‘clear violent action with his studs.

A statement on X said: “The referee’s call of red card to Reinildo for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the contact on Cash deemed to be a clear violent action with his studs.” Sunderland of course have the option to appeal the decision this week, but their chances of success would appear to be small.

Violent conduct generally comes with a three-game suspension, which means that Reinildo will be out until after the upcoming international break. He will miss the trip to Nottingham Forest next Saturday, and the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United a week later. He is also likely to miss the crucial home game with Wolves that follows the international break.

Régis Le Bris opted to switch to a back three in the aftermath of the red card, introducing Dan Ballard in place of Chris Rigg. Arthur Masuaku is another option to come in at left back in the weeks ahead, with Dennis Cirkin still recovering from a wrist and a knee problem. He’s believed to be close to a comeback but isn’t yet back in full training.

Sunderland suffer further injury blow

Le Bris had already suffered a significant blow in the build up to the game, with Habib Diarra ruled out after suffering an injury in training on Friday.

The extent of the injury is not yet known but he could also be facing a spell on the sidelines, with Le Bris confirming before the game that it is a muscle injury.

“Habib picked up a muscle injury yesterday during the training session so we need to wait for a diagnosis. It’s an opportunity for a young player who deserves it, and I’m confident he’ll do well. Chris and Enzo know the game model and it’s really positive to have them.”

