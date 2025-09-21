Team news and live score updates as Sunderland face Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland are hoping to build on their excellent start to the campaign when they face Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
Today's officials
Sam Barrott has been named as the referee for the fixture and he will be assisted by Neil Davies and Nick Greenhalgh. Farai Hallam is on fourth official duties with Matt Donohue and Tim Robinson named as VAR and assistant VAR respectively.
Sunderland went top of WSL 2 with a River Wear Derby win on Friday night, though Charlton have the chance to overtake them later today.
What a hit from Katie Kitching for the second:
A debut for Bertrand Traore?
Brian Brobbey is also pushing for his first start, though RLB has hinted that he might use both as impact substitutes for the time being:
They’ve had one more week with the squad now. It was important to train with the team to get to know everyone and our playing principles. So one more week will be useful for them and for us. After that, it's a question of scenario and question of strength we'll need across this game. We won't know before.
Will Chemdsdine Talbi keep his place?
Despite not yet making a goal contribution, RLB hinted on Thursday that he would:
I think Chems did well. He worked hard for the squad. And he's really committed in and out of possession. So far, he didn't score or be able to deliver an assist but he's really well connected with the game model. And he's young, he's only 20. So he needs time, support, he needs challenges as well.
And I told you that we have different options. But at the same time, I think it's important to support the players through different experiences. So they need a bit of time to develop different aspects of their game. And probably the last one, to be clinical in the box, is the most difficult. So if they don't have the support behind them, it's really tough to be successful.
The Aston Villa team news
Emery confirmed on Friday that Andres Garcia, Amadou Onana, Ross Barkely and Youri Tielemans all remain sidelined.
Defender Victor Lindelof is a doubt:
Andres is still out, Onana is still out, Barkley is still out, and Tielemans is still out.
Victor is training today, and he could be available
Sunderland team news
All eyes on the teamsheets at 12:45 pm today.
From a Sunderland perspective, we’ll be looking closely to see if Enzo Le Fée is able to return from the injury that forced him out last weekend. Speaking on Friday afternoon, RLB said he would ‘probably’ be back today.
We’re also expecting Dan Ballard back in the squad after his recent groin injury. It would be a surprise if Nordi Mukiele dropped out of the XI, however, given the strength of his recent performances...
RLB: We can't underestimate Aston Villa
It’s been a surprisingly poor start to the season for Aston Villa, who have two points from four and are yet to score a goal.
However, RLB sent a strong warning to his players and the fans in his pre-match press conference, insisting it’ll be a long afternoon if anyone takes the visitors lightly:
Villa are a strong team. They didn't start well, it's obvious. Below their expectations, it's clear. But they are a top six team, no doubt. So we'll have to play our best football, this is really obvious and crucial. We can't wait for gifts, it won't happen. After that we can't control the opposition. If they are a bit weaker maybe it's better for us but we don't know that this will be the case.Football is complex, What we know is they have a strong squad, strong team. They are well organised and they have good players. What we can control is our football, the way we want to play at home, especially with our fans. [Use] the confidence we got so far without complacency as well because we will get punished.
With Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho now available to Unai Emery, you have to think that drought won’t go on too much longer...
