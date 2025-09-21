I think Chems did well. He worked hard for the squad. And he's really committed in and out of possession. So far, he didn't score or be able to deliver an assist but he's really well connected with the game model. And he's young, he's only 20. So he needs time, support, he needs challenges as well.

And I told you that we have different options. But at the same time, I think it's important to support the players through different experiences. So they need a bit of time to develop different aspects of their game. And probably the last one, to be clinical in the box, is the most difficult. So if they don't have the support behind them, it's really tough to be successful.