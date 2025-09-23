Sunderland have suffered a significant injury setback

Sunderland could be without influential midfielder Habib Diarra for at least ten Premier League fixtures following a significant update from the club on Tuesday morning.

After Régis Le Bris hinted on Sunday that he was expecting to be without the 21-year-old for a few weeks at least, Sunderland have now confirmed that Diarra has had surgery on a groin problem. In a statement, they said that they expected Diarra to return to action until December.

That rules Diarra out of eight matches minimum, with Sunderland playing twice before the October international break away at Nottingham Forest and then Manchester United. Sunderland play two further matches in October, including a vital home clash with early Premier League strugglers Wolves, before playing four times in November.

Diarra is then scheduled to return in December, though what involvement he will realistically be able to have in Sunderland's schedule for that month remains to be seen. Sunderland play twice in the opening week of December, travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool in midweek on December 3rd before a trip to face Manchester City on the 6th. The Wear-Tyne Derby then takes place the following week, with Newcastle United scheduled to visit the Stadium of Light on December 13th (TV picks for all Premier League fixtures in December are still to be announced).

Sunderland will hope that Diarra is back in time to play at least some part in those fixtures, but depending on his fitness the midfielder could then be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Senegal. The tournament begins on December 21st, the day after Sunderland are scheduled to play an away fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion. Should he make the squad for the tournament, he could then potentially be absent for a month of Senegal progress to the latter stages, with the third place play-off and the final of the competition to take place on January 17th and 18th.

Regardless of Diarra's involvement in the competition, it's clear that Le Bris will be without a key player for a significant chunk of the Premier League campaign.

The Sunderland duo now in line for a major opportunity

Though Diarra's absence will be a major blow for the Black Cats, Le Bris does have options. Chris Rigg impressed in Diarra's absence against Aston Villa, despite having to be substituted late in the first half as a result of Reinildo's red card. While a very different player to Diarra, Rigg has thrived over the last year on the right of Le Bris's midfield three and is in pole position to gain more opportunities there. Rigg is understood to have made a major impression behind the scenes in training since returning from an injury in pre-season, which was key to his inclusion on Sunday after Diarra's injury. Having signed a new long-term contract earlier this summer, Sunderland will be keen to give him opportunities at Premier League level and his accomplished (albeit brief) showing on Sunday cements his position as next in line.

There are numerous other alternatives for Le Bris, however. One is to bring Enzo Le Fée infield as a number ten, dropping Noah Sadiki a little deeper alongside Granit Xhaka. In that scenario, there will also likely be opportunities both for Dan Neil and Lutsharel Geertruida. Neil in particular will now get more game time, albeit probably from the bench to begin with.

The latest news could also strengthen the case for moving to a back three, at least in the short term while Reinildo serves his suspension.

Sunderland's statement on Habib Diarra in full

“Sunderland AFC midfielder Habib Diarra underwent successful surgery on Monday. After sustaining a groin injury in training ahead of the Club’s Premier League fixture versus Aston Villa, the 21-year-old will now begin a period of rehabilitation at the Academy of Light.

Diarra, who moved to Wearside from RC Strasbourg in July, is scheduled to return to action in December. Wishing you well in your recovery, Habib!