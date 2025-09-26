Sunderland were reduced to ten men in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last Sunday

Régis Le Bris says a line has been drawn under Reinildo’s red card against Aston Villa after the defender apologised for his error.

Sunderland battled to earn a point despite playing the majority of the game with ten, after Reinildo was dismissed for violent conduct for an off-the-ball challenge on Matty Cash. The experienced left back begins a three-game suspension this weekend, but the Sunderland head coach has suggested he will be firmly in contention when he returns next month.

Le Bris revealed immediately after the game that Granit Xhaka had spoken in the dressing room of his own experiences earlier in his career and the importance of learning from them, and said on Thursday that he was satisfied with Reinildo’s own response.

“He knew, exactly after the tackle, that it was really dangerous,” Le Bris told Sky Sports.

“He apologised and it was really clear so now, we move on.”

While frustrated that his side weren’t able to push for the win, he said the resilience and character they showed after the red card was a positive to take forward.

“The squad showed great resilience after this event and defended really well, a strong block and even after the goal conceded, they showed the character to come back into the game,” Le Bris said.

“This was really positive. It was probably possible to try and chase three points before this red card but after this it was only one. And for the future, injuries and suspensions are part of the journey. So we know that we'll need 16,17,18 fully involved players across the season. For those who didn't play so far, they have an opportunity so far to show their quality.”

Le Bris is confident that he has the options to manage Reinildo’s absence, particularly now that Luke O’Nien is fully fit and ready to return the squad.

“Yeah, Luke is now connected with the the squad fully, so he's an option now,” Le Bris said.

“Lucha [Geertruida] as well has played centre back, right back, left back, so he's an option. We have Arthur as well, so I think for the back line, we have different options.

“I think when we built the the squad with the recruitment structure, the sporting direction, we thought about different options and I think we have a player to cover this position [Arthur] and we have versatility as well to to create other options depending on the scenario, the opponent, the dynamic of the squad and so on.”