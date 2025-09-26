Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has a big decision to make this week

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has admitted that he is reluctant to change formation at Sunderland despite Reinildo beginning a three-game suspension this weekend.

Le Bris has been weighing up his options to replace the experienced left back this week, one of which would appear to be recall Dan Ballard and move to a back three. The switch worked well in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, though that was of course a very different set of circumstances with Sunderland reduced to ten men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur Masuaku could come into the side as a direct replacement for Reinildo, or he could recall Dan Ballard and move one of his other defenders across to left back. Le Bris says he will use a back three at times this season, but has made clear it is not his preference.

"Yeah, so it is an option," Le Bris said.

"Now you know me, I like consistency. Because I think it's really important to keep a structure to grow and learn through this structure, through different experiences. Positive, negative, we can review the game and because the the structure is consistent, you can learn and improve through different weeks. But it's still an option depending on the opponent, how strong they are, and also injuries and suspensions to use a different structure sometimes. So we'll see."

Asked whether he was considering a switch of formation for the game against Nottingham Forest in particular, Le Bris kept his cards close to his chest.

Le Bris joked: "We'll see, I still have two sleeps before the game! I think we have to be adaptable and I think it's already the case. If you watch our game, probably we defend in a 4-4-2 in the mid-press, and when we we go deeper it's more 5-4-1. So we can start like that or or keep or we can keep the the same structure, we'll see. It's positive to have different options."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Régis Le Bris confirms significant Sunderland injury boost

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Luke O’Nien is now back in contention for selection at Sunderland.

O’Nien is fully training with the squad after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the early stages of the play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley, and is contention to make the squad when the Black Cats travel to Nottingham Forest this weekend.

There is now a vacancy within the squad, with Reinildo beginning a three-game suspension after being dismissed for violent conduct last weekend. Le Bris is confident that he has the options in his squad to cover Reinildo’s absence, with the head coach weighing up whether to bring Arthur Masuaku in or recall Dan Ballard and move another player across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, Luke is now connected with the the squad fully, so he's an option now,” Le Bris said.

“Lucha [Geertruida] as well has played centre back, right back, left back, so he's an option. We have Arthur as well, so I think for the back line, we have different options.

“I think when we built the the squad with the recruitment structure, the sporting direction, we thought about different options and I think we have a player to cover this position [Arthur] and we have versatility as well to to create other options depending on the scenario, the opponent, the dynamic of the squad and so on.”

Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese and Romaine Mundle all remain sidelined with injuries.