Sunderland resume their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest this weekend

Nottingham Forest have been handed a new injury concern ahead of Sunderland’s trip to the City Ground on Saturday.

Midfield Douglas Luiz, who signed on loan from Juventus this summer, was withdrawn at half time as Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 with Real Betis in their first Europa League game on Wednesday night. Nikola Milenković was also withdrawn late in the game with an injury concern, but boss Ange Postecoglou subsequently confirmed that the substitution was due to cramp.

Postecoglou added that Luiz has not suffered a serious injury, but he would appear to be an early doubt for Saturday’s game.

“Douglas Luiz had a bit of hamstring soreness at half-time, so we took him off as a precaution. They were very taxing conditions for the lads. We’re going to have to do some really strong recovery with them because we’ve got a game on Saturday. Aside from those two, I don’t think there’s anyone who has come out with anything too significant.”

Defender Murillo is also a doubt for Saturday’s game, having missed the last two fixtures with an injury. Speaking ahead of the Real Betis game, Postecoglou said: “The only one that misses out is Murillo again. He trained on Monday but he's still not comfortable so I've left him back home to do some work."

Ange Postecoglou delivers verdict on Nottingham Forest progress ahead of Sunderland clash

While Nottingham Forest conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Real Betis, Postecoglou said he was pleased with the progress his players are making.

“I can’t fault the players’ effort and endeavour,” he said.

“Our football was outstanding at times, especially in the first half. We were just missing that clinical edge in the front third. We were creating really good opportunities again, but it was through quality play and not many teams will come here and create the amount of opportunities we have.

“Second half, we sat off a little bit. I never felt really threatened by them, but we were just a little bit wasteful when we got the ball. We had some really good openings to finish the game off, but lacked a bit of calmness and composure. It’s the nature of football that with one goal in it, and with individuals who can hurt you, they can always get something. We’ve paid the price for that.

“The challenge now is to make sure the players don’t drop their heads at all because we’re not getting the victories. I’m really disappointed they didn’t get their rewards for their good play tonight because they would feel even better about the way things are going.”

Sunderland team news latest ahead of Nottingham Forest trip

Sunderland will be without Reinildo and Habib Diarra for the Nottingham Forest clash, with the former beginning a three-game suspension for violent conduct. Diarra, meanwhile, will be out until December after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

The game is likely to come too soon for Luke O’Nien as he nears a return from a dislocated shoulder, while Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin remain absent. Romaine Mundle is expected to return from a hamstring injury after the international break.