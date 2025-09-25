Sunderland’s strong start to the Premier League campaign has won praise from their former boss Roy Keane

Roy Keane has praised Régis Le Bris and Sunderland’s recruitment after the club’s strong start to the Premier League campaign.

The former Sunderland boss discussed the club’s progress on the latest episode of Stick to Football, where the Black Cats won praise for their efforts in securing a draw against Aston Villa despite playing the majority of the match with ten men.

Keane said he had been impressed with the physicality and energy of the side, and their tactical pragmatism since winning promotion.

“The good thing about the promoted teams is they’re happy to play without the ball,” Keane said.

“They’ve got physically bigger players. They’re getting results with less of the ball. Sunderland are not obsessed with possession. They’ve got big, strong players. That manager has done a great job. Even the other day when they go down to ten, there’s a nice energy and feelgood factor about the team.

“They’re recruitment has been good. Goalkeeper is good, a bit of experience with Xhaka. They’ve got energy and quality. Energy from young players around Xhaka’s experience. The manager there has done a great job.”

With all three promoted sides making strong starts to the campaign, fellow pundit Jamie Carragher predicted that many more established sides will be increasingly worried about their top-tier status.

“The decision for owners this season might be different because the promoted teams are doing OK,” Carragher said.

“In the past, they probably think they’ll be OK. Even going five games without winning a game, you’ve been getting to ten games of the season with promoted teams not winning a game. I think that has probably saved a few managers in the last few years, I think this year it might be a bit more back to the norm.”

Nottingham Forest latest ahead of Sunderland clash

Nottingham Forest have been handed a new injury concern ahead of Sunderland’s trip to the City Ground on Saturday.

Midfield Douglas Luiz, who signed on loan from Juventus this summer, was withdrawn at half time as Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 with Real Betis in their first Europa League game on Wednesday night. Nikola Milenković was also withdrawn late in the game with an injury concern, but boss Ange Postecoglou subsequently confirmed that the substitution was due to cramp.

Postecoglou added that Luiz has not suffered a serious injury, but he would appear to be an early doubt for Saturday’s game.

“Douglas Luiz had a bit of hamstring soreness at half-time, so we took him off as a precaution. They were very taxing conditions for the lads. We’re going to have to do some really strong recovery with them because we’ve got a game on Saturday. Aside from those two, I don’t think there’s anyone who has come out with anything too significant.”

Defender Murillo is also a doubt for Saturday’s game, having missed the last two fixtures with an injury. Speaking ahead of the Real Betis game, Postecoglou said: “The only one that misses out is Murillo again. He trained on Monday but he's still not comfortable so I've left him back home to do some work."

