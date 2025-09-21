Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings as stand-out 'titan' scores high vs Aston Villa

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:09 BST

Sunderland produced a strong display to hold Aston Villa to a point with ten men

Sunderland battled back with ten men to secure a valuable point against Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light.

The hosts had been left with a mountain to climb after Reinildo saw red for a kick in the first half, and especially after Matty Cash’s long-range strike put the visitors ahead in the second. Sunderland played well, however, and got a deserved equaliser through Wilson Isidor.

Here’s how we rated all 16 Black Cats who took part in the game.

Made a brilliant stop from Guessand in the first half but will feel he should have saved Cash’s long-range strike. It did swerve late and significantly, but Roefs got his fists to the ball. First error of an otherwise excellent season. General work was good again. 5

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Made a brilliant stop from Guessand in the first half but will feel he should have saved Cash's long-range strike. It did swerve late and significantly, but Roefs got his fists to the ball. First error of an otherwise excellent season. General work was good again. 5

Overcame a shaky start to defend really well. Dug in impressively late on when he was clearly tiring and Aston Villa had introduced Jadon Sancho. 7

2. RB - Trai Hume

Overcame a shaky start to defend really well. Dug in impressively late on when he was clearly tiring and Aston Villa had introduced Jadon Sancho. 7

What a performance. Defensively so strong, both in his anticipation and his aerial ability. Also caused havoc with his long throws into the Aston Villa box. A titan. 9

3. CB - Nordi Mukiele

What a performance. Defensively so strong, both in his anticipation and his aerial ability. Also caused havoc with his long throws into the Aston Villa box. A titan. 9

So unlucky to see his header hit the crossbar in the second half with Martinez well beaten. Defended strongly and his calm in possession was key to managing the game. 8

4. CB - Omar Alderete

So unlucky to see his header hit the crossbar in the second half with Martinez well beaten. Defended strongly and his calm in possession was key to managing the game. 8

