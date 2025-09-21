Sunderland battled back with ten men to secure a valuable point against Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light.
The hosts had been left with a mountain to climb after Reinildo saw red for a kick in the first half, and especially after Matty Cash’s long-range strike put the visitors ahead in the second. Sunderland played well, however, and got a deserved equaliser through Wilson Isidor.
Here’s how we rated all 16 Black Cats who took part in the game.
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Made a brilliant stop from Guessand in the first half but will feel he should have saved Cash’s long-range strike. It did swerve late and significantly, but Roefs got his fists to the ball. First error of an otherwise excellent season. General work was good again. 5 | Getty Images
2. RB - Trai Hume
Overcame a shaky start to defend really well. Dug in impressively late on when he was clearly tiring and Aston Villa had introduced Jadon Sancho. 7 Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. CB - Nordi Mukiele
What a performance. Defensively so strong, both in his anticipation and his aerial ability. Also caused havoc with his long throws into the Aston Villa box. A titan. 9 | Nordi Mukiele by Chris Fryatt.
4. CB - Omar Alderete
So unlucky to see his header hit the crossbar in the second half with Martinez well beaten. Defended strongly and his calm in possession was key to managing the game. 8 | Sunderland's Omar Alderete. Photo by Chris Fryatt.