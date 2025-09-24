Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa on Sunday

Régis Le Bris has praised Dan Neil for his hard work behind the scenes at Sunderland.

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for Neil, who has to be patient in waiting for opportunities following Granit Xhaka’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen. Neil made his Premier League debut at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, however, as a late substitute replacing Noah Sadiki. The 23-year-old made a valuable contribution as Sunderland held on for a point against Aston Villa despite playing most of the game with ten men following a red card shown to Reinildo.

Le Bris says Neil’s cameo showed that there will be opportunities for any player who shows they are fully committed in training.

"It's really positive," Le Bris said.

"And it shows that if you work hard and stay connected with what we are doing, you will have your opportunity. It was the case today so I'm happy for him. Also for Riggy and the players who came off the bench and showed their qualities. For the others, it shows that if they stay connected then they will have the opportunity to help the squad."

How Régis Le Bris had hinted Dan Neil’s Premier League debut was imminent

Le Bris had spoken ahead of the Aston Villa game about being impressed with Neil in training, and revealed that he had almost been introduced as a first-half substitute in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

“Noah early in the game struggled with his knee,” Le Bris said.

“I think at that moment the decision we wanted to make was Dan at that minute. But later in the game for the final fight, they went direct so I think the more defensive profile was probably the best solution, which was Geertruida.”

“I think Dan trains really well,” Le Bris said.

“He's still really involved and committed in the process. Until you play you don't know. For me I'm always positive because I've worked with young players all my life. They can surprise us. If the foundations are good and they're talented and work hard, they just need opportunities.

“The competition is running. In this position, he has the best just in front of him, which is positive for him and the squad, he just has to wait a bit. We need the full squad. We are taking care of everyone because we know at the end of the season every contribution will be really important, especially for this [Africa Cup of Nations] period because we know we will probably lose five, six or seven players.”

Neil’s position at Sunderland is complicated by his contractual situation, with the midfielder now in the final year of his current deal. Talks are yet to yield a resolution.

