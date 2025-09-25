Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has been discussing Habib Diarra’s injury blow and what it means for Chris Rigg

Régis Le Bris has praised Chris Rigg for his response to the disappointment of being substituted against Aston Villa last weekend, and says he is not surprised the 18-year-old looked so comfortable on his Premier League debut.

Rigg was brought off shortly after Reinildo’s red card in the first half of the 1-1 draw, allowing Dan Ballard to reinforce the defence. But the midfielder had made a solid contribution on his first Premier League start, and as such looks likely to keep his place in the XI at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Rigg’s opportunity came after Habib Diarra suffered a groin injury in training, which the club have since confirmed will keep him sidelined until December.

“His response has been really positive,” Le Bris said.

“He was frustrated and disappointed, which is normal. One of his main qualities is he is a squad player. So he can manage his frustration for the squad, for the collective purpose. And he's really young, his reaction was really balanced. So for for me it's really normal to accept his frustration, but at the same time, he can keep the right level and stay connected with the output of the squad.

“He played really well last season in the in the Championship, showed his qualities but his consistency as well because this Championship is really tough. He was probably a bit exhausted at the end. This season, he got an early injury, so he wasn't connected with the with the flow of the squad at the beginning, but he worked hard to reconnect with the squad. So when he had this opportunity to start after Habib, it was just natural and I wasn't surprised. I wasn't worried about using a new player, even if he's really young, because he works hard every day. He knows how we are playing and he has a talent. So it's positive for the coach.

“It was 35 minutes, so we'll need more experiences to find out how he can play, how he can help the squad at this level,” Le Bris added.

“But I wasn't surprised by his level and the way he connected with the game plan, with his teammates on the right side. How he pressed with Wilson because they used to do that to do that last season. So it wasn't a new setup. Now we'll see because I repeat every game is a new experience, a new problem, a new scenario, a new opportunities, new problems to solve. He's well-rounded, so I'm not worried by having him in the squad.”

Régis Le Bris discusses Habib Diarra injury blow

Le Bris admitted that he does not yet know whether Diarra will return to play a part in Sunderland’s early December fixtures, or to what extent he will be able to feature in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

“He'll need time to recover and properly, without rushing the process because he's a really young player and this injury is important, but I think if we take care of him through the rehab process and it will be okay for the future of Sunderland,” Le Bris said.

“Whether it [he is back] early or a bit later, we'll see. We don't know yet to be fair, because I think every player reacts differently to a surgery. Maybe he will recover really quickly, maybe it will be a bit longer, so we don't know yet. I hope he can play for us in December, but we'll see.”