Sunderland are preparing for the resumption of the Premier League next weekend

A number of Sunderland players were given the opportunity to top up their match fitness in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Academy of Light on Wednesday.

Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Scottish Premiership side Livingston in the game, with summer signing Brian Brobbey on the scoresheet. The team featured a mix of youngsters and players who have been short on match minutes so far this season but could still have a significant role to play in the weeks and months ahead.

Academy graduates and key figures in the club's promotion to the Premier League Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson played, as well as summer signing Lutsharel Geetruida as he pushes for a first start following some strong recent cameos from the bench. It was also a significant game for versatile defender Luke O'Nien, who got his first minutes under his belt since suffering a dislocated shoulder in the early stages of the play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley. O'Nien has been named on the bench for Sunderland's last two Premier League fixtures.

Striker Ahmed Abdullahi also started the game as he looks to build towards full match fitness following an injury-hit first campaign on Wearside. A loan deal to Ligue 1 side Angers fell through in the latter stages of the transfer window, but Régis Le Bris said recently that he hopes an extended block of training could benefit the 21-year-old.

"Sometimes Ahmed trains with us, sometimes with the U21s," Le Bris said.

"Ahmed is in this situation. He struggled a bit after his surgery to recover properly. He had ups and downs. Now it seems a bit better, so I hope he will have this consistency in next weeks. I think so [still has a long-term future here]. He's really young, he's talented. He was unlucky to suffer from this injury and didn't find the the right rhythm. I hope it would be the case in next month and we'll we'll see the best version of Ahmed."

Joe Anderson and Jay Matete were also involved in the game, despite not currently training with the senior group on a regular basis. Ian Poveda, Abdoullah Ba and Timothée Pembélé were not involved.

With much of Sunderland's senior squad currently away on international duty, the break represents a chance for Régis Le Bris and his staff to work closely with those who will hope for greater involvement as the season progresses.

Sunderland XI v Livingston: Patterson, Jones (Jenson), O'Nien, Geertruida, Anderson, Jones (Harrison), Neil, Le Fée, Walsh, Brobbey, Abdullahi

Subs: Nna Noukeu, Kindon, Middlemas, Whittaker, Matete, Moore, Holcroft, Jones

Régis Le Bris issues update on Sunderland’s leadership group

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland are still establishing their leadership group after a summer of major squad turnover, but has emphasised the importance of Granit Xhaka and Luke O'Nien.

Sunderland established a leadership group at the start of last season as they went on to seal promotion back to the Premier League, with Dan Neil appointed team captain. Luke O'Nien remained club captain while Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Jobe Bellingham and Alan Browne were also given leadership responsibilities. One year, few of that six are either currently at the club or playing on a weekly basis, and so Le Bris says the club will let the new look squad settle before formally appointing a new group.

Xhaka has been wearing the armband since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen and is a big voice in the dressing room, but Le Bris says that O'Nien remains a crucial figure behind the scenes.

"Because now we have a new squad and we are still in the first part of our journey, so it's a bit early to decide how we'll create this leadership group," Le Bris said.

"It comes from everyone in the squad first of all. After that, Granit is the captain on the pitch, Luke is the club captain because of his history in the club and his behaviour on a daily basis. After that, you have multiple important players. At the minute we don't need to create a specific group, we know we have these two players and they are really well connected with the group and the club."