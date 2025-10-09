Sunderland could revive their interest in Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí

Bologna have opened talks with longstanding Sunderland target Jhon Lucumí over a new contract at the club.

The Black Cats made multiple moves for the 27-year-old in the summer, who was keen on the move to the Premier League. Having already made a number of significant sales in the summer window including that of fellow centre back Sam Buekema to Napoli, and with limited time to find a replacement, the Serie A club decided not to sanction a sale for the Colombia international.

That was despite the player's agent Simone Rondanini going public with a statement urging the club to reconsider their position. Sunderland eventually moved to strengthen their backline on transfer deadline day with the addition of Lutsharel Geertruida on loan from RB Leipzig. The club have the option to make the deal permanent next summer, for a fee of around £20 million.

Lucumí has returned to the starting XI and played a key role for Bologna this season since Sunderland's failed approach, but his current contract is due to expire in summer 2027 and so his long-term future remains uncertain.

Giovanni Sartori, Bologna's technical director, has been speaking to Italian media about the latest developments with the centre back. Sartori also expressed his hope for a quiet January transfer window at the club.

"We are talking to Lucumi about extending his contract and we would be very happy if he was to stay," Sartori said.

"Whether he would be happy about that, I don’t know, you’d have to ask him. We’ll see him later on and see what he has decided. After having to give up on his Premier League dream in the summer, he got right back on track with great professionalism. I hope we won’t have to do too much on the transfer market in January, considering the squad has so much quality. Ciro Immobile will be back from injury soon, while Federico Bernardeschi is slowly settling into the team.”

What Jhon Lucumí's agent said about Sunderland move in the summer

Simone Rondanini issued a public statement during Sunderland's summer pursuit of the defender, urging Bologna to reconsider their position.

"I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years," he said.

“It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

“Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer.

“I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone. I understand the importance of the club and the player, and I only expect that our request can also be understood”.

Bologna refused to sanction the sale and Lucumí has since returned to his role as a key player in head coach Vincenzo Italiano's side. Sunderland reportedly sent scouts to watch Bologna’s recent Europa League fixture at Aston Villa.