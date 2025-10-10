Eliezer Mayenda has been an instrumental presence for Sunderland in recent times

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda has revealed that he chatted to WWE superstar Randy Orton in the aftermath of the Black Cats’ dramatic Championship play-off final victory earlier this year.

The Spaniard struck with a crucial equalising goal at Wembley back in May, prior to Tommy Watson’s stoppage time winner, and celebrated in front of the travelling Mackem faithful by hitting a pose commonly associated with the veteran wrestler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Orton took to Instagram to post a photo of Mayenda celebrating to his 7.3 million followers, making for yet another surreal footnote to a memorable weekend in the capital.

And the Sunderland attacker has now revealed that he also spoke to Orton in the days after the Black Cats’ long-awaited triumph, as well as discussing the chances of him pulling out the famous celebration again in the future.

What has Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda said about WWE superstar Randy Orton?

Currently away on international duty with Spain’s U21s squad, Mayenda was asked about his relationship with Sunderland’s fanbase, and in particular the hugely popular chant dedicated to him outlining his apparent disdain for Geordie songsmith Sam Fender. In response, he said: "There's a special connection with the fans, with the Sunderland fans. It brings a lot of happiness.

“My dad really likes the song. It gives you a lot of energy on the pitch. Every time you pick up the ball, when you start moving and hear your song… It gives you motivation, it gives you even more desire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Orton, he continued: “After the final, he wrote to me and congratulated me on the promotion. We were talking. If he comes to watch a Sunderland game, I might do it [the celebration] again. I'll have to ask him, the celebration is his.

“I have a celebration at Sunderland, because the crowd calls me 'big man,' which means 'great man' in Spanish. And I have a dance that my father used to do. I have those two, but I don't know which one I'm going to choose.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Reflecting on his call-up to the Spanish international set-up, Mayenda added: “My father is from the Congo and my mother is from Togo. I'm from Zaragoza , I was born there, and I have that mix. Because of, or thanks to, my father, I play football. He likes it a lot, and I started playing at the Ebro River in Zaragoza when I was five. That's where it all started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a source of great pride. We know it's very difficult to be in the U-21 national team; it's very complicated because there are so many players. Being in the national team is incredible; I try to enjoy every moment, every day. I enjoy everything I do here, the games, the training sessions... I try to enjoy my teammates, which is the most important thing."

Your next Sunderland read: Jermain Defoe reveals what he told Granit Xhaka about Sunderland and delivers verdict on season so far