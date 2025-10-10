Marc Guiu’s loan stint with Sunderland was cut short this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Guiu is becoming “increasingly fed up” with his situation at Chelsea, and is eyeing a dramatic return to Sunderland in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Spaniard signed for the Black Cats on loan during the summer transfer window, and featured briefly at the start of the campaign, making two substitute appearances in the Premier League and scoring on his full debut in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An untimely injury to Liam Delap convinced Chelsea to recall him from his stint on Wearside early, however, and since then, the 19-year-old has struggled for game time with his parent club. Indeed, his 16-minute cameo in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool represented his first outing in blue this term.

What has been said about Marc Guiu’s transfer plans amid recent Sunderland exit?

And it is within this context that online outlet GiveMeSport claim Guiu is angling for an exit in the new year, with Sunderland his preferred destination. It is stated that the forward is becoming frustrated by a lack of opportunity - a situation that is only likely to worsen once Delap is fit again - and as such, would ideally like to “resurrect” his move to the Stadium of Light. The report goes on to explain that because Guiu has recorded Premier League minutes for both Chelsea and Sunderland this season, he would be unable to play for any other top flight club this term.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The article stops short of outlining Sunderland’s stance on re-signing Guiu, but it is noted that they do have three first team loan slots still available to them. That being said, in the aftermath of Guiu’s initial departure, the Black Cats did move to bring in Brian Brobbey from Ajax on a permanent deal, meaning that they now have three senior striking options at their disposal, including Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing Brobbey’s progress so far in a recent press conference, head coach Regis Le Bris said: "It's still a process to step up to this league. He's still really young, he comes from a different club with a different style of play, probably with Ajax they were always dominant [on the ball] with a high block and so this is a totally different way of playing, and a totally different challenge. so he needs time and support. This challenge at Man Utd will have been useful for him, obviously we would have liked more from him and all of the players because the performance wasn't the best version of Sunderland, but the process is ongoing."

Your next Sunderland read: Jermain Defoe reveals what he told Granit Xhaka about Sunderland and delivers verdict on season so far