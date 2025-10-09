A look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor’s price tag is “going up by the week” following his recent performances in the Premier League, according to one pundit.

The French striker has shone for the Black Cats this season, scoring three goals in the top flight, including a stoppage time winner against Brentford and a vital equaliser against Aston Villa with his side down to 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is within this context that online outlet Football Insider recently reported that Villa have taken a shine to Isidor ahead of the January transfer window. For their part, however, Sunderland are said to have placed a £35 million valuation on the forward’s head.

And in the opinion of veteran commentator Ian Darke, Sunderland’s asking price is more than justified. Speaking to Mackem News, he said: “Well, he’s scored in every home game so far, so I would say his value is going up by the week at the moment because he’s elbowed his way into the starting line-up and he’s keeping his place.

“The question at the start of the season was how many of them could step up and cut it in the Premier League, but it looks like Isidor’s one of those who can, so that’s very good news for Sunderland. They probably don’t have to think about going and getting another striker to replace him in January because one of the biggest problems for any club coming into the Premier League from the Championship is, are they going to score enough goals? He’s come up with three in seven games so far, so happy days.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bologna chief provides Jhon Lucumí update

Elsewhere, Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has confirmed that the club have opened talks with Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumí over a contract extension, but has admitted that it is still unclear as to whether the defender will put pen to paper.

The Black Cats were repeatedly linked with the Colombian over the course of the summer window, but were unable to prise him away from Bologna, with the Serie A outfit digging their heels in to prevent his exit.

Since then, efforts have been made to secure his long-term future in Italy, but talks remain ongoing. In a fresh update on the situation, Sartori stated: "We are talking to Lucumí about extending his contract and we would be very happy if he was to stay. Whether he would be happy about that, I don’t know, you’d have to ask him. We’ll see him later on and see what he has decided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After having to give up on his Premier League dream in the summer, he got right back on track with great professionalism. I hope we won’t have to do too much on the transfer market in January, considering the squad has so much quality. Ciro Immobile will be back from injury soon, while Federico Bernardeschi is slowly settling into the team.”