Confirmed: Ex-Sunderland boss seals unexpected move to continental club

Former Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has found himself a new club

Former Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has been appointed head coach of Greek outfit Asteras Aktor, the club have confirmed.

The Welshman took charge of the Black Cats between November 2017 and April of the following year, but could do little to prevent a downwards slump that ultimately led to a second consecutive relegation at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Since then, he has embarked on a nomadic career path, managing in China with Hebei China Fortune, in Greece with Atrimitos Athens, in Cyprus with AEL Limassol, and most recently in Belgium with OH Leuven. Prior to his brief stint at the Stadium of Light, he also enjoyed spells with Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry City, AE Larisa, and most famously, the Wales national team.

Coleman has been out of work since June, having departed Leuven, but in a statement on Wednesday, it was revealed that he has taken over in the dugout at Asteras Aktor in the city of Tripoli. The 55-year-old arrives at a challenging moment for his new club, and inherits a side who are rooted to the foot of the Greek Super League, having taken just two points from their opening six matches.

What has Chris Coleman said about his new role with Asteras Aktor?

In his first interview since accepting his new role, Coleman said: “I'm looking forward to the new challenge. I've known Aster since I was at AEL and Atromitos. It's a very good club, serious, that is in a situation that doesn't suit it and needs to change. I've faced such situations in my career and I'm here to do the same with Aster. This is not the time for much talk, but for a lot of work. What matters is that we win the next game and change direction.

“I hope that the fans of Aster will enjoy what they will watch in the stadiums. I would like to ask them to be by our side, to support us and we will fight hard and do our best for them."

Upon taking his last role at Leuven, Coleman said: “This is a good club, in a good competition. I am happy to take on this challenge. I do not see why we cannot compete for the top six in the long term. At the moment we still have to look at the teams behind us, but in terms of players and people here it is good. It is not our priority now, but I see us having a chance to enter Europe with this club in the long term.” He left the club after 25 matches having won six, drawn nine, and lost 10.