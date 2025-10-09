Jobe Bellingham left Sunderland to sign for Borussia Dortmund over the summer

Former Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is being linked with a shock move to the Premier League, just months after leaving Wearside to sign for German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The England youth international sealed a big money transfer to the Bundesliga earlier this summer, but has struggled to make a meaningful impact for his new club, and currently finds himself out of the starting XI more often than not. Six of Bellingham’s nine appearances have come from the bench this season, and he has not started a league fixture since August 31st.

Elsewhere, a recent report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri has suggested that Bellingham is growing frustrated with his situation on the continent, and as such, is already considering his future with Dortmund. There were also claims from Sky Sports Germany earlier in the season that his parents had held a “lengthy and emotional discussion” with sporting director Sebastien Kehl after he was substituted at half-time in a 3-3 draw against FC St Pauli.

A subsequent statement from Kehl read: "We are all disappointed with yesterday's result. And yet, the active area is and remains reserved for players, coaches, and management, not families and advisors. That won't happen again. We have clearly informed everyone involved of this."

And earlier this week, SportBILD shared an update on the midfielder suggesting that he has been put on a special individual training programme as Dortmund look to bring their high profile acquisition up to speed after a tumultuous start to his time with the club. The article goes on to claim that Bellingham is seen as a player who can grow over time, rather than a presence capable of leading the midfield immediately.

What has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s transfer future following Sunderland exit?

But according to online outlet TEAMtalk, lingering uncertainty over Bellingham’s situation in Germany has alerted Premier League suitors to his potential availability as the January transfer window approaches.

A fresh update from the publication states that Manchester United and Crystal Palace, who were both credited with an interest in the 20-year-old during his time at Sunderland, are continuing to monitor him closely, and have “drawn by his physicality and technical gifts”.

It is stated that Bellingham himself is eager to secure regular first team minutes as he looks to stake a claim for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s senior England squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup, and as such, is said to be “weighing up his options”. It is also claimed that “Dortmund have initiated internal discussions on his development, but no resolution is imminent”.

