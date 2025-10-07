The former Sunderland midfielder is reportedly unhappy at Borussia Dortmund just months after his £31million move

Former Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is said to be considering his future at Borussia Dortmund – just four months after completing his record-breaking £31million move from Wearside.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the 20-year-old England youth international is growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of opportunities under Niko Kovač.

Bellingham, who became Dortmund’s most expensive signing in history, has played only 167 minutes in the Bundesliga this season and has yet to complete a full 90 minutes. The report claims the midfielder feels he is only being used when others are unavailable through injury, and that he is already assessing his options ahead of the January transfer window.

It marks a dramatic shift for a player who left Sunderland amid huge fanfare in June, joining the Bundesliga giants after helping the Black Cats seal promotion to the Premier League. His £31million transfer was the highest fee ever received by a newly promoted Premier League club, underlining his value and potential after an impressive 2024–25 campaign on Wearside. During his two seasons at Sunderland, Bellingham made 90 appearances and scored 11 goals, establishing himself as one of the Championship’s standout young midfielders before their return to the top flight.

Bellingham’s reported dissatisfaction comes as something of a surprise given the optimism surrounding his move, which reunited him with the club where his brother Jude Bellingham became a global star. However, the younger Bellingham’s integration into the Dortmund squad has been slow, with Kovač preferring more experienced midfielders in his early line-ups.

Dortmund are said to have opened internal discussions regarding his development, though no formal transfer talks have taken place. His contract at Signal Iduna Park runs until 2029, and any potential suitors would likely need to pay a significant fee to tempt the Bundesliga side into selling. The situation will be closely monitored over the coming weeks, particularly with the January window approaching and Bellingham’s camp reportedly keen for assurances about his long-term role in the team.

Régis Le Bris delivers Dan Ballard verdict after Manchester United loss

Régis Le Bris is set to weigh up recalling Dan Ballard to Sunderland’s starting XI after the international break, following another assured display from the defender at Old Trafford.

Ballard, who had been sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2–0 defeat at Burnley in August, has found himself behind summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete in the pecking order. The pair have formed a strong partnership in central defence, limiting the Northern Ireland international to appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

However, Ballard has impressed each time he has been introduced, including during Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United. With his side trailing early, Le Bris made a bold tactical call midway through the first half, withdrawing winger Simon Adingra and switching to a back three to introduce Ballard.

Le Bris admitted that the 25-year-old’s introduction was partly influenced by United’s direct approach but praised his impact nonetheless, hinting that a return to the starting line-up could follow when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the break.

“Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls,” Le Bris said. “It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game.”

