The former Sunderland attacker has experienced a brush with one-time Black Cats boss Chris Coleman

Former Sunderland man Benji Kimpioka’s move to Oud-Heverlee Leuven has collapsed after a disagreement with Chris Coleman.

The attacker came through the ranks at Sunderland’s academy after joining the club in 2016. Kimpioka would play 10 times in the league for the Black Cats’ first team, netting two goals before moving to Swedish side AIK for a fee believed to be around £250k

Kimpioka joined Scottish side St Johnstone for an undisclosed fee in January 2024, later cementing himself as a key player for head coach Simo Valakari, who confirmed last November that he wanted the former Sunderland attacker to stay at McDiarmid Park beyond the end of his current deal, which runs out in May.

However, with the player’s contract situation up in the air, St Johnstone accepted a bid from Oud-Heverlee Leuven, managed by former Sunderland boss Coleman. The Belgian side, though, have decided to walk away from the £200k transfer.

Reports north of the border claim that a deal between the two clubs was agreed earlier this week but talks between player, agent and Coleman broke down. Valakari has confirmed that Kimpioka is still a Saints player but won’t be included in the match-day squad for Saturday’s clash with St Mirren.

“The bid from the Belgium club has been accepted by the club but I think the personal terms were not agreed so I think the deal is off,” said Valakari. “He has not been training all this week. It’s not fair for the other players, not fair for the club and not fair for Benji to try it.

“So, we will see over the weekend what is happening. There is always the possibility of something else. Benji holds all the cards at the moment because he can also sign a pre-contract too and walk out in the summer. Only Benji knows. I have other players who are with us to concentrate on this match. I have not been wanting the distraction. I made a very early decision early in the week to leave him out, so I am not dealing in ifs and buts.”

