Wilson Isidor spoke at length about Régis Le Bris’ tactical variety after the Plymouth Argyle game

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has provided insight into his favoured tactical set-up under head coach Régis Le Bris.

The French boss has utilised Isidor up front in a 4-4-2 alongside Eliezer Mayenda to devastating effect at times this season but has also started the striker up front by himself with three in the middle behind him when Sunderland look to exert more control in games over their opposition.

Le Bris came in for some criticism from Sunderland fans after the head coach opted to switch to a 4-3-3 against Plymouth. He could change it twice later in the game to two up front and then five at the back as the Black Cats slipped to a 2-2 draw in the Championship.

“It’s true that sometimes when I play up front by myself I can feel a little bit alone. When Eliezer is playing with me, it brings more defenders onto him and creates more space for me to be able to run into. I like that,” Isidor replied when asked which system he preferred.

“When it is Jobe or Chris Rigg playing as the nearest player to me, they tend to play more deep. They play deeper, so it can feel like I am playing a little bit alone. Sometimes, that is better for the team though, and those players still have the quality to give me the ball. It doesn’t matter too much to me, the most important thing is to win whether we play with one striker or two. I just want to score goals to make the team win.”

“I never had a problem with confidence. The most important thing is that the team is winning. If tomorrow I have to be on the bench or play with a new player, then that is fine. I just want us to win, that is the most important thing.

“I am really enjoying it here. The coach gives me a lot of confidence. I won’t lie, I don’t think I would be having the same performances or results if it was not for him. The group has also helped me a lot, and the coaches have given me a lot of confidence.”