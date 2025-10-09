Ex-Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce has been discussing Wahbi Khazri

Former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce has opened up on a harsh conversation he had with attacker Wahbi Khazri during the duo’s shared time on Wearside, telling the player that he had “wasted” £14 million on him.

Allardyce enjoyed a brief but relatively successful stint in the dugout at the Stadium of Light, arriving in October 2015 and guiding the Black Cats to survival before leaving the club to take on the role of England manager in the summer of 2016.

For his part, Khazri arrived on Wearside in the January of that season, featuring 14 times in the Premier League having completed a move from Bordeaux. Across his first three outings, the Tunisian international would register one goal and one assist, including a strike in a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, but his contributions in front of goal dried up somewhat as the campaign progressed.

And in a fresh interview, Allardyce has revealed that he ultimately ended up delivering a rather blunt assessment of Khazri’s return to the player himself, only for the forward to respond with a vital strike in a pivotal 3-2 win over Chelsea.

What has Sam Allardyce said about former Sunderland player Wahbi Khazri?

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, in association with BOYLESports, Allardyce said: “I’ll tell you the story about that because I was getting a bit frustrated with him [Khazri]. We were in a difficult position. This is going into, I think, the last four games of the season, where we need to win at least two to stay up. We were doing a bit of training, and we were messing about. I said something like, ‘I’ve wasted £14 million on you’. I mean, so anyway, that’s not putting an arm around him, is it?

“So anyway, we’re playing the game, and we won 3-2 and he scored a right foot volley to get us back in the game at one-one. And he come running over and said, ‘Gaffer, do you think I’m worth 14 million now?’.”

Khazri would ultimately register 42 appearances for Sunderland across all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting two more. He would leave Wearside on an initial loan move to Stade Rennais in 2017, before completing a permanent exit to AS Saint-Etienne the following summer. After a four years on the books at ASSE, he made the switch to Montpellier, where he would go on to spend another three years.

The 74-cap international parted company with Montpellier in July of this year, and is still without a club, but has not officially retired at the age of 34.