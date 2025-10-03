Sunderland haven’t played at the Theatre of Dreams since 2016.

Sunderland take on Manchester United on Saturday afternoon in their first trip to Old Trafford in almost nine years.

Boxing Day 2016 was the last time the Black Cats played at the Theatre of Dreams and it wasn’t a successful outing, going down 3-1 thanks to goals from Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, before a late Fabio Borini consolation. Sunderland were relegated that season after finishing bottom of the Premier League table with just 24 points, and to say plenty of water has passed under the bridge since then would be a massive understatement.

That team was broken up quickly following relegation, but you may be surprised to learn that a large number of those players are still active. So, where is that Sunderland team now and what happened to them next?

What happened to the last Sunderland team to play at Old Trafford?

Jordan Pickford

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looks on during a press conference at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England, on March 18, 2025 ahead of their UEFA World Cup Qualifying Group K football matches against Albania on March 21 and Latvia on March 26. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

The unquestioned success story of this team, Pickford made 29 of his 31 Premier League appearances for Sunderland during this campaign. Following relegation, he made a big money move to Everton and has been their unquestioned No.1 ever since, missing only 11 top-flight matches in just over eight seasons with the Toffees. Pickford - who is also England’s No.1 and a veteran of 78 caps, two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final - has made some vital saves over recent seasons to help preserve Everton’s Premier League status, while his £30million fee remains Sunderland’s biggest sale of all time.

Billy Jones

Jones lasted another year with Sunderland following their relegation before departing for Rotherham in the Championship, ending what was honestly a tough period at the Stadium of Light. The right-back never truly established himself with the Yorkshire side, either, making 41 appearances in two-and-half seasons before returning to Crewe - where he made his breakthrough way back in 2003 - and playing just three times in League One before retiring.

Lamine Kone

Kone made a strong start to life at Sunderland under Sam Allardyce, but a blocked move to Everton quickly saw his popularity decline, despite signing a new contract. To many, Kone was viewed as a poster boy of the club’s downfall, suffering back-to-back relegations and failing to show the sort of commitment Sunderland fans demand. The Ivory Coast international joined Strasbourg on loan in 2018, initially on loan before making the move permanent, and played 75 times for the French club, before representing Lausanne and Le Mans. Kone was recently contracted to Swiss amateur side FC Forward-Morges but announced his retirement earlier this year.

Papy Djilobodji

Djilobodji was an even bigger representation than Kone for Sunderland’s failures around this time, making just 24 appearances for the club after joining midway through the 2016/17 campaign. Following relegation to the Championship, the Senegal international was sacked by Sunderland after turning up late to pre-season training and failing a fitness test. The centre-back has embarked on a journeyman career since, playing for Dijon, Guingamp, Gaziantep, Kasimpasa, Fatih Karagumruk and, currently, Sariyear in the Turkish second tier - wearing the captain’s armband for the latter.

Patrick van Aanholt

Patrick van Aanholt was another player who represented a rare positive from this squad, registering nine goals and 10 assists in 95 appearances for Sunderland across all competitions - proving particularly important during Sam Allardyce’s time in charge. The 19-time Netherlands international was far too good for Championship football and joined Crystal Palace midway through the relegation campaign, remaining at Selhurst Park for four-and-a-half years to make 134 appearances. Since leaving, Van Aanholt has played for European giants like Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven, winning a league title with the former and three domestic trophies with the latter. And the 35-year-old is still playing at a high level in the Eredivisie with Sparta Rotterdam.

Sebastian Larsson

Larsson will be remembered by every club he played for as a player capable of incredible moments, scoring stunning goals and delivering plenty of assists, but just fading out of games too easily. The 133-time Sweden international played in the Championship following Sunderland’s relegation but with Hull City instead, leaving the Black Cats following 203 appearances, 14 goals and 21 assists across six years. Following one year with Hull, Larsson spent the final five years of his career with AIK in his homeland, winning the 2018 league title with them. He retired in 2023.

Jason Denayer

Denayer enjoyed a solid career after leaving Sunderland following just a single season with the club, winning two domestic trophies with Galatasaray before spending four years and 139 games with French giants Lyon. The 35-time Belgium international then took his services to the Middle East, first with UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli before playing 38 times for Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. Amazingly, Denayer is still only 30 years old but has been a free agent since January.

Didier Ndong

If it was down to ability, Didier Ndong certainly wasn’t the worst player ever to don a Sunderland shirt. But if he was being judged on output and how much he riled up the fanbase, he is surely the worst signing the club has ever made - especially considering he cost a then-club-record £13.6m. Ndong refused to play for the Black Cats following their relegation to League One, but by then, many fans were glad to see the back of him. The Gabonese midfielder left for Watford on loan in January 2018 but never made a single appearance for the Hornets, before turning out for Guingamp, Dijon, Malatyaspor and Al-Riyadh. Still only 31, Ndong now plays for Esteghlal FC in the Persian Gulf League.

Fabio Borini

Borini was the goalscorer for Sunderland at Old Trafford but, sadly, that was one of just two goals he managed that disappointing second season after a promising debut campaign with the club. The Italian forward made a shock move to AC Milan following relegation and managed eight goals and six assists in 75 appearances for the seven-time European champions, even playing in the Europa League. Spells at Hellas Verona, Fatih Karagumruk and Sampdoria followed, but the 34-year-old became a free agent in the summer after just barely avoiding relegation to the third tier with the latter.

Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe had a close relationship with Bradley Lowery. | PA

Only Kevin Phillips (61) has scored more Premier League goals for Sunderland than Jermain Defoe, with 15 of his 34 coming in this relegation season, which is incredible when you think about it. Defoe was certainly not to blame for this downfall, and he went on to enjoy productive spells with Bournemouth and Rangers following relegation, winning a Scottish title with the latter. The former England international then returned to Sunderland for seven more ultimately unsuccessful games in League One during the 2021/22 campaign before retiring. His incredible work and relationship with Bradley Lowery will never be forgotten.

Victor Anichebe

This campaign proved to be something of a swansong for Anichebe who, after managing just three goals in 19 Sunderland appearances, left for Chinese second tier side Beijing Enterprises, abruptly retiring after only 10 games and two goals. Nowadays, the former Everton man works as a strategic advisor on sport and youth development.

Substitutes and manager

Wahbi Khazri

Post-Sunderland career path: Rennes, Saint-Etienne, Montpellier, free agent

Donald Love

Post-Sunderland career path: Shrewsbury, Salford, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley

Elliot Embleton

Post-Sunderland career path: Derby County, Blackpool, Carlisle United

George Honeyman

Post-Sunderland career path: Hull City, Millwall, Blackpool

Joel Asoro

Post-Sunderland career path: Swansea, Groningen, Genoa, Djurgarden, FC Metz

John O’Shea

Post-Sunderland career path: Reading, retired

Vito Mannone

Post-Sunderland career path: Reading, Minnesota United, Esbjerg, Monaco, Lorient, Lille, free agent

Post-Sunderland career path: West Ham United, Everton

