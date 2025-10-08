Sunderland’s Premier League return has stunned pundits – and new AI predictions suggest Régis Le Bris’ side could finish comfortably in the top half

As the Premier League pauses for the October international break, Sunderland fans can finally breathe easy – the Black Cats are proving they belong. After seven games, Régis Le Bris’ side sit ninth in the table, level on points with Chelsea and Everton and only five behind leaders Arsenal.

It’s been a composed, confident start to life back in the top flight. But can they sustain it all the way through? With that in mind, we asked ChatGPT to predict the Premier League table come the end of the season and where Sunderland will finish. Here’s what it said:

The title race: Arsenal and Liverpool set the pace

AI said: “At the summit, Arsenal and Liverpool look best equipped to fight for the title. Arsenal’s blend of discipline and dynamism under Mikel Arteta has given them a narrow early lead, while Liverpool are still in the mix despite recent results. Manchester City may have started more slowly than expected, but it would take a brave person to rule them out entirely come spring.”

GhatGPT’s predicted top three:

Manchester City – 86 points

Liverpool – 84 points

Arsenal – 82 points

AI added: “Expect Tottenham to fade slightly from their strong start but still secure a Champions League return, with Chelsea climbing into the European picture as their younger squad starts to click.”

Chat GPT’s prediction for Sunderland

AI said: “For Sunderland, mid-table stability should be considered a success in their first Premier League campaign since promotion. Régis Le Bris’ tactical intelligence has been central to their solid foundation. The signings of Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete and Robin Roefs has brought calm and structure, while Granit Xhaka’s leadership has been transformative in midfield.

“Add in the energy of Wilson Isidor and flashes of brilliance from Simon Adingra, and it’s clear Sunderland are building something sustainable rather than short-term. If the club can avoid major injuries and navigate the challenging December –January period, which includes trips to Liverpool, Manchester City and a Wear–Tyne derby at St James’ Park, then a top-half finish is genuinely within reach.”

Chat GPT’s predicted Sunderland finish: 10th (49 points)

Chat GPT predicts the battle for survival:

AI said: “At the other end, Wolves already look adrift, winless after seven games and struggling for goals. West Ham and Burnley face similar problems, both leaking too many defensively and failing to turn possession into results. Nottingham Forest should do enough to survive, while Leeds United and Brentford will hover just above the drop zone.

Predicted bottom three:

18. Burnley

19. West Ham

20. Wolves

Régis Le Bris is set to weigh up recalling Dan Ballard to Sunderland’s starting XI after the international break, following another assured display from the defender at Old Trafford.

Ballard, who had been sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2–0 defeat at Burnley in August, has found himself behind summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete in the pecking order. The pair have formed a strong partnership in central defence, limiting the Northern Ireland international to appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

However, Ballard has impressed each time he has been introduced, including during Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United. With his side trailing early, Le Bris made a bold tactical call midway through the first half, withdrawing winger Simon Adingra and switching to a back three to introduce Ballard.

Le Bris admitted that the 25-year-old’s introduction was partly influenced by United’s direct approach but praised his impact nonetheless, hinting that a return to the starting line-up could follow when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the break.

“Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls,” Le Bris said. “It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game.”

