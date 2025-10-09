Sunderland have certainly caught the eye since returning to the Premier League.

The second international break of the season is upon us, and Sunderland head into it sitting pretty in the Premier League table.

Regis Le Bris’ men lost 2-0 to Manchester United last time out, but even after that result - just their second league defeat of the campaign - they remain ninth in the table, just three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in third and only five points adrift of the summit. Given their strong performances and eye-catching results so far - which come off the back of a lavish summer spend - Sunderland have attracted plenty of praise from critics and opposition managers alike.

“They are extremely well organised and everything about them has been impressive,” former Blackburn and Celtic striker Chris Sutton said of Sunderland prior to the Man Utd game, while his BBC colleague, Troy Deeny, picked Omar Alderete, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs in his Team of the Week following the previous win over Nottingham Forest.

Perhaps the biggest praise so far has come from Gary Neville, with the former Manchester United captain highlighting Sunderland as a potential blueprint for future promoted teams to be more competitive in the Premier League.

"They're defending for large parts of the game but then they sprint forward, they're putting balls into the box. They play with intent, positivity. They've got a physicality about them. I really like what I've seen,” Neville said following the 1-0 win away at Nottingham Forest at the end of September.

“It's brilliant what they've done and we need to see teams who come up from the Championship do well, we really need to see that. it's a big part of the Premier League and teams need to be given encouragement without bankrupting themselves. What Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland have done, look, it will still be difficult as the season goes, but it's a great start for them. A great win against Nottingham Forest, who are a tough team to play against. A great start for Sunderland, they deserve a special mention."

However, ahead of that game, Neville’s fellow Sky pundit Jamie Carragher was still tipping Sunderland to suffer an immediate relegation back to the Championship. Whether or not Carragher has since changed his mind is unclear, but when asked by Jill Scott if he still thinks the Black Cats will go down, he responded: “I think they will, yeah,” adding: “You don’t change your predictions in September.”

Roy Keane credits Sunderland ‘energy and quality’

Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane. | Getty Images

Of all the summer signings Sunderland made, Granit Xhaka was the one who stood out the most. The Switzerland international has not disappointed, already registering three assists while providing Le Bris’ side with a rock-solid platform in midfield. Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane picked out Xhaka for particular praise, while also noting the ‘great job’ done by Le Bris, who has found the right balance between taking the game to the opposition and pragmatism.

“The good thing about the promoted teams is they’re happy to play without the ball,” Keane said. “They’ve got physically bigger players. They’re getting results with less of the ball. Sunderland are not obsessed with possession. “They’ve got big, strong players. That manager has done a great job. Even the other day when they go down to 10, there’s a nice energy and feel-good factor about the team. Their recruitment has been good. The goalkeeper is good, a bit of experience with Xhaka. They’ve got energy and quality. Energy from young players around Xhaka’s experience. The manager there has done a great job.”

Although Man Utd ultimately beat Sunderland, their manager Ruben Amorim was under no illusions about the task his side were about to face at Old Trafford, showing the visitors ultimate respect. "It’s not just the table and all the results, that’s what matters most in the end, but it’s the way they play, a clear identity,” the Portuguese tactician said, adding: “A very good manager and a very good team."

Stadium of Light: Sunderland fortress impressing visiting managers

Sunderland supporters have got right behind their team. | Getty Images

Seven of Sunderland’s 11 points so far have come at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats now one of just eight remaining teams without a home defeat.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Sunderland supporters and the home atmosphere highlighted by visiting managers, including Graham Potter and Keith Andrews, who lost there with West Ham and Brentford, respectively. In direct response to being asked how much he needed West Ham fans to get behind their team, Potter - who has since been sacked by the Hammers - said: “I have to say the atmosphere at Sunderland was one of the best I’ve ever experienced in the Premier League to be fair.

“Obviously, it makes a difference, of course it does, because that environment, that atmosphere, you want it to be like that (at the London Stadium).”

Meanwhile, Andrews said following Sunderland’s 2-1 victory against his Brentford side: “I’ve been coming to this football club as a player and an observer for many, many years, and I’m well aware of what that can bring – that emotion.”

Unai Emery has given the biggest praise of all to Sunderland supporters so far, crediting the ‘great atmosphere’ at the Stadium of Light with having a huge influence in the 1-1, 10-man comeback draw against his Aston Villa side a few weeks ago.

"Some attitudes in some moments... Normally the [Aston Villa] players play with attitude, but sometimes because maybe they are a little upset or they are maybe a little bit not feeling good, they are not fighting,” said Emery.

He continued: "It's something we collectively have to try to understand and to try to feel better. But of course, Sunderland as well they are here at home, in this stadium, they are playing so, so motivated, enthusiastic, the supporters they are helping them, the atmosphere is a very great atmosphere. Even playing with one less player, they were feeling strong. And sometimes we were playing under the pressure from the supporters and not, OK, I can close my ears [block out the noise] and play."

Sunderland will look to return to winning ways when they host bottom-of-the-league Wolves in their first game back from internationals on 18th October.

