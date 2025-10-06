Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has exceeded expectations but Régis Le Bris now faces a massive challenge...

It has been genuinely pleasing to see how Sunderland have adapted to life back in the Premier League. Régis Le Bris’ tactical pragmatism has set him apart from the likes of Russell Martin, whose stubbornness to compromise ultimately cost him at Southampton last season. Le Bris has shown little pretence or ego, and that humility has served Sunderland exceptionally well so far.

The new arrivals have slotted in seamlessly. Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele and Robin Roefs have given Sunderland a solid defensive base, while Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki already look like shrewd midfield signings. Credit must go to Kristjaan Speakman, Florent Ghisolfi and the wider recruitment team for a summer window that combined ambition with balance.

Out wide, it’s been a mixed bag for Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra, but both have shown glimpses of real quality. As they continue to settle into new surroundings, there’s every reason to expect more consistency in the months ahead. I’ll admit to some early disappointment at not seeing Anthony Patterson, Patrick Roberts or Dan Neil given chances in the opening fixtures. But with the level of quality that’s come in – and Roberts now out on loan – it’s difficult to argue with Le Bris’ selections.

Those who have made the step up from the Championship, though, have largely excelled. Dan Ballard looks every inch a top-flight defender when fit, while Trai Hume is growing into his role at right-back. Wilson Isidor’s form has been one of the major positives of the campaign, netting three times already, and it was great to see Eliezer Mayenda back among the goals against West Ham. With Brian Brobbey still being eased into life on Wearside, Le Bris now has genuine attacking depth.

Taking the rough with the smooth at Sunderland

Of course, there have been frustrations. The performance away at Burnley was difficult to watch – far below the level this team is capable of – while the 2–0 defeat at Manchester United felt strangely avoidable. Le Bris got both his team selection and tactics slightly wrong that day, which is rare for him. Reinildo remains a player I really rate, but his red card against Aston Villa was needless and followed on from conceding a penalty versus Brentford. He’s an outstanding left-back, and Sunderland are better with him in the team, but sharper decision-making will take him up another level.

The injury to Habib Diarra – Sunderland’s £30million summer signing – has also been a blow. He looked promising in his early appearances, and his absence has been felt. The hope is he’ll return by December, though the risk of him heading straight to AFCON adds another complication. Diarra’s absence has allowed fans a glimpse at Enzo Le Fee in the middle, which is never a bad thing in my book.

Fixture list claims have puzzled many Sunderland fans

Some have claimed Sunderland haven’t faced any real tests yet, which frankly is nonsense. Crystal Palace are a European side, having beaten Manchester City in last season’s FA Cup final and won the Community Shield against Liverpool. To take a point at Selhurst Park, where Palace have been unbeaten for months, was an exceptional result.

Yes, West Ham were in turmoil at the time, but Sunderland still had to turn up and deliver – and they did, emphatically. The win over Brentford looks even more impressive in hindsight, given that Keith Andrews’ side have beaten Manchester United and taken points off Chelsea. Le Bris’ team also showed real resilience and maturity in their draw against Aston Villa, coming from behind with ten men against a Unai Emery side featuring Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott – a squad fresh from competing in Europe not so long ago.

Add to that a composed away victory at Nottingham Forest, another side with recent European pedigree, and it underlines just how far Sunderland have come. Sitting on 11 points from their opening seven games – in the top half of the table heading into the second international break – is beyond what even the most optimistic supporters would have dared to predict.

The spectre of AFCON and tough festive fixture list

For all the positivity, the looming spectre of the African Cup of Nations could yet define Sunderland’s season. December’s schedule is brutal: trips to Liverpool and Manchester City, followed by the Wear–Tyne derby against Newcastle, then Brighton away, Leeds at home, and another clash with Manchester City before starting 2026 with Tottenham away. It will test both Le Bris’ tactical acumen and the depth of his squad. We may see more five-at-the-back setups in these tougher fixtures, particularly away from home.

After that gruelling festive run comes January, and by all accounts, Sunderland still have some PSR flexibility to operate in the market. That could mean another exciting window as the club looks to strengthen further and cement their top-flight status. By then, you would also hope some of Sunderland’s late summer signings, like the aforementioned Brobbey, alongside Lutsharel Geertruida, will be up to full speed.

Buckle up - this could be a bumpy yet entertaining ride!

Whatever happens next, Sunderland have already silenced plenty of doubters. Few genuinely expected the Wearsiders to make such a seamless transition to life in the Premier League. The tactical evolution under Le Bris, combined with smart recruitment and a well-judged mix of youth and experience, has given Sunderland a solid foundation to build upon.

Indeed, Sunderland’s first game after the international break – a home clash with Wolves – offers Le Bris the perfect chance to respond to the Manchester United setback and reassert momentum. On paper, it looks like an ideal fixture: Wolves are the only side yet to win a Premier League game this season and arrive short on confidence. But football, of course, rarely follows the script. It won’t be easy for the Black Cats – you can guarantee that.

The real question now is whether Sunderland can sustain their early momentum as the season wears on. One thing’s for sure – it’s shaping up to be a captivating campaign, not just for Sunderland, but for the Premier League as a whole. Can Le Bris’ men buck the trend and avoid relegation? Buckle up – we’re about to find out.

