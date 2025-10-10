Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka has been speaking about the prospect of playing Newcastle United this season

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka has admitted that he expects the Black Cats’ upcoming meetings with bitter rivals Newcastle United to be “maybe the craziest” derbies he has ever taken part in.

The Swiss midfielder arrived at the Stadium of Light from Bayer Leverkusen over the summer in a high profile deal, and has wasted little time in endearing himself to supporters on Wearside. Alongside a series of commanding displays in the centre of the park, he has also produced three assists, and continues to catch the eye as a member of Regis Le Bris squad.

As yet, however, Xhaka has not had an opportunity to take part in a Wear-Tyne Derby, with the first meeting of the campaign between Sunderland and Newcastle scheduled for December 13th. The return fixture is set to take place in March.

What has Granit Xhaka said about Sunderland vs Newcastle United?

And while the clash may still be some way off, the 33-year-old has made it very clear as to how much he is looking forward to lining up against the Magpies. During an interview with Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, the midfielder was asked to rank, from one to three, who he was most looking forward to facing this season between Newcastle, former club Arsenal, and the Gunners’ North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

In response, he said: “Okay, so this one is not so complicated. For sure, Newcastle first. I know how much it means for Sunderland, for the fans, for the football club, to have this derby. I've had many, many derbies in my career, but I hear this one will be maybe the craziest one I've had in my career, and I want to be there on the pitch, and to feel it, and just to enjoy the moment.

“Second is my ex-ex-club [Arsenal], let's say, where I've been seven years, had seven fantastic years there. Even today, the contact is there, with the coaches, with the players, with the members of the club, and just thepotential for everything. And, of course, Tottenham, because I had a derby as well - Arsenal, Tottenham, in the stadium, the atmosphere there. This is my ranking from one to three.”

What has Fabio Borini said about the Wear-Tyne derby?

Xhaka’s comments come in the wake of another recent interview with ex-Sunderland favourite Fabio Borini, who delivered his own verdict on what it is like to take part in a Wear-Tyne derby. Speaking to the club’s in-house media team, he said: “I do love derby games. They are different. Managers will say it's just another game. No, it's not. It's not another game. It starts a week early. Those games, they start a week, if not a couple of weeks early. Roma, like Sunderland, is the month of the derby. It's not the week of the derby. So the build-up is a lot bigger.”

