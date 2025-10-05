Gateshead boss wants reinforcements as injury crisis intensifies

Gateshead suffered a 3-1 home defeat against National League rivals Boston United on Saturday lunchtime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alun Armstrong admitted Gateshead must intensify their efforts to boost their ailing defensive ranks after their injury crisis reached new heights in Saturday’s home defeat against National League rivals Boston United.

The Heed boss was dealt a major blow before kick-off at the International Stadium as key defensive duo Kenton Richardson and Joe Grayson were both ruled out of the game with injuries and they were joined by in-form forward Kain Adom, who picked up a foot injury in the days before the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Gateshead's 1-3 home defeat against National League rivals Boston United (photo Emilio Kirtley) | Emilio Kirtley

Already without the likes of Max Melbourne and Ben Williams, Armstrong was forced to name versatile duo Will Flint and Connor Pani at the heart of the back four - but watched on as the latter of that duo was stretchered out of the game ten minutes before half-time with a suspected Achilles injury. That saw veteran striker Frank Nouble pressed into emergency action in defence before reverting to his more natural position during the second half as Armstrong opted for a third change of system during the game.

After taking an early lead through another goal from Harry Chapman, the Heed were condemned to a defeat by goals from Pilgrims substitutes Frankie Maguire, Kieren Donnelly and Jordy Hiwula that left Armstrong to rue his look and contemplate a move into the transfer market ahead of next Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Aveley.

He told The Echo: “We have got to try because we have the FA Cup next week and that’ll be a tough game. We’ve got to try and see what we can do but I won’t just bring anyone in. They’ve got to be better than what I’ve got and it’s difficult to do that. Financially, it’s difficult to do that and I probably do have to shift players out on loan to do that but I’ve got players injured so can’t really do that at the minute. It’s the toughest situation I’ve been in, but that’s football, I’ll get on with it and I’m not going to moan about it.”

Stature

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

The injury to Pani was particularly disappointing for Armstrong and his coaching staff after the academy product enjoyed arguably one of the best weeks of his young career. Pressed into action at the heart of the Heed defence, Pani impressed against the physical presence of Pilgrims striker Lenell John-Lewis before a suspected Achilles injury brought a premature end to his involvement in the game and heightened fears his season could hang in the balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am gutted for the lads, I am really proud of them because there’s a a lot of good, young players that are learning with setback after setback. We have no fit centre-halves, we tried to bring them in but we had no joy. We asked Fenton John to play at right-back, Pani has gone in at centre-half, and we were good value for our lead.

“We could have been two up, we should have had a clear penalty and then Pani, what looks like at this moment in time, has ruptured his Achilles. That could be a season-ender and that’s unbelievable because he’s done so well and he’s grown in stature. Fingers crossed it’s not but it doesn’t look good for the kid.”