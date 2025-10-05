Northern League: Horden CW boss pleased with Blue Star draw

There was a busy weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Horden CW manager Jonny Payne was ‘happy’ with his side’s 1-1 draw at a blustery Newcastle Blue Star on Friday night.

The Marras suffered a heavy home defeat against the Tyneside outfit last month but produced a much improved display to secure a share of the spoils at the KD Stadium. Chris Wallace fired Horden in front with a fine strike inside the opening five minutes - but they had to settle for a share of the spoils when an own goal allowed their visitors back into the game.

Action from Horden CW's 1-1 draw at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

Speaking after the draw, Payne praised his players for their ability to move on from a difficult first half display.

He told The Echo: “We don’t normally do well here but I’m pleased with how we’ve done tonight. In the first-half, we underestimated how hard it was and I was angry at half-time with how we performed. We were poor with the ball, wasteful and in possession we were lazy. We didn’t seem ourselves, I was disappointed but maybe I underestimated how bad the conditions were. We came out a lot better in the second-half, a lot more positive, started playing and we created some chances but I’ll take a point here, I am happy so fair play to the lads.”

Elsewhere, Easington Colliery were condemned to a 2-1 home defeat against leaders Whitley Bay by a goal in each half from Kieren Aplin. Matthew Wilshaw scored twice and there was a goal for Kurtis Howes as second placed Guisborough Town kept up the pressure on Whitley with a 3-0 win at Marske United.

A last-minute goal from Josh Winder helped Kendal Town move into third place with a 2-1 win against West Auckland Town and Shildon marked their first game on their new 4G pitch with a 3-1 win against Thornaby thanks to goals from Adam Lennox, Ben Reay and Nathan Greenwood.

Lyle Hardisty’s goal was enough to help Boro Rangers see off North Shields and Sam Johnson, Jake Jenson and Kyle Cockburn all netted as Dan Crooks and David Palmer claimed their first win as Whickham joint-managers with a 3-2 victory at Northallerton Town. The spoils were shared in the Cumbrian derby as Penrith and Carlisle City battled to a 1-1 draw at the Leo Group Stadium and Matthew Ward scored twice and as Birtley Town strolled to a 4-0 win at West Allotment Celtic.

Lack of ruthless edge costs Red Star in Jarrow loss

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood

A lack of ruthlessness cost Seaham Red Star in their narrow defeat at Jarrow on Saturday - according to assistant manager Michael Johnson.

Mark Collingwood’s side were looking to build on last weekend’s 2-0 home win against AFC Newbiggin ahead of their trip to Perth Green - but found themselves beaten by a late penalty from Luke Hudson as Johnson was made to bemoan several wasted opportunities during the game.

He told The Echo: “It was a frustrating afternoon for us, it’s a game we should have won because we’ve had four or five very good chances and when you don’t take your chances and you aren’t ruthless, you get punished. Although it was never a penalty, the referee has given it, they’ve scored it and they’ve won the game. We have to be ruthless when we get the chances, we weren’t today and that was our downfall because if we take those chances we win comfortably - but it wasn’t to be today and we have to regroup and go again.”

Sunderland RCA suffered a 2-1 defeat at Durham United on Friday night despite going a goal ahead with a Lewis Lukeman strike. A Phil Kay equaliser and a last gasp Tomas Boothroyd effort ensured it was the hosts that took the points. Elsewhere on Saturday, Mark Robinson got the only goal as Sunderland West End saw off at Grangetown Boys Club and Gary Mitchell scored twice and Charlie Watt, Dale Hopson and Kieran Stares also scored a Billingham Town eased to a 5-1 home win against Boldon CA.

Redcar Town remain at the top of the table despite only taking a point from a goalless draw at Chester-le-Street Town and fellow promotion contenders Yarm and Eaglescliffe and FC Hartlepool fell to surprise defeats against Prudhoe YC and Park View respectively. Joel Manning hit a hat-trick as Newcastle University secured a 4-2 win at Alnwick Town and Gareth McMahon hit a brace and James Beauchamp and Reece Brown also scored in Darlington Town’s 4-1 home win against struggling Esh Winning. Noah Ellis scored a consolation goal for the visitors, who remain second from bottom in the table.