Northern League: Walton warns West End ahead of Grangetown trip

Sunderland West End will aim to return to winning ways in Northern League Division Two this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Player-manager Joe Walton has warned Sunderland West End against showing any complacency when they visit Grangetown Boys Club on Saturday afternoon.

Walton’s side are currently sat just below the midway point of the Division Two table after losing two of their last three games - but head to Grangetown knowing a win could lift them into the top ten. However, the former Spennymoor Town and Hebburn Town winger has called on his players to find consistency and be wary of the threat they will face at the B&W Lifting Ltd Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland West End player-manager Joe Walton (photo James Raine) | James Raine

He told The Echo: “It has shown with the Billingham Synthonia game, where we were two up against ten men and they came back, you can’t rest in this league and you can’t think a game is won. Some results elsewhere when we were down there, we beat teams in the top six and you have to try and find that consistency. In this league, we know anybody can beat anybody in this league and that’s why we have to be at it on Saturday.”

There is one Friday night fixture in Division Two as Sunderland RCA look to end a run of five league games without a win when they visit Durham United. Elsewhere on Saturday, Mark Collingwood’s Seaham Red Star could move level on points with leaders Redcar Town if they secure a win at Jarrow and the current frontrunners fall to a defeat at Chester-le-Street Town.

Third placed Yarm and Eaglescliffe will be the visitors to Prudhoe YC, FC Hartlepool head to Park View and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion visit AFC Newbiggin. Alnwick Town welcome Newcastle University to St James Park and Esh Winning travel to Darlington Town looking for a first win under new manager Scott Oliver.

There will also be a rearranged FA Vase second qualifying round tie between Division Two rivals Billingham Synthonia and Tow Law Town that will take place at the Map Group UK Stadium on Friday night.

Your next non-league read: Gateshead boss praises in-form Kain Adom as Boston United lie in wait