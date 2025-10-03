Horden CW face a tough looking visit to Northern League Division One rivals Newcastle Blue Star on Friday night.

Horden CW manager Jonny Payne has called for his players to show a ruthless edge as they prepare to visit Newcastle Blue Star on Friday night.

Just two weeks have passed since the two sides met at Welfare Park as Blue Star claimed a 4-0 win thanks to a Nathan Kidd brace and a goal apiece from Dan Lanning and Kieran Galbraith. Payne feels the result and performances on that night have shown his players how they can claim a win over Marc Nash’s men and pointed to improvements at both ends of the pitch as possible key factors on Friday night.

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Michael Cook) | Michael Cook

Speaking ahead of Friday night’s trip to Tyneside, the Marras boss said: “The players we have available this time can make a difference as we have some big characters available again and they’ll bring a bit more experience. I’m looking forward to it and I don’t think the scoreline really reflected the game, I’m sure they would admit that as well. They were ruthless, their quality showed. I’m always confident, we have nothing to lose and we will set up to try and win the game as per usual. We need to cut out the individual errors, be more ruthless and get off to a good start because that could be key.”

Easington Colliery could move into the top eight of the table on Saturday if they can claim all three points in their home game with leaders Whitley Bay and results elsewhere go their way. Second placed Guisborough Town make the short trip to Marske United and Kendal Town host West Auckland Town in a battle of two sides that claimed midweek wins.

Shildon head into their home with Thornaby looking to hold on to a play-off place and two sides sat just outside of the top five meet at Phoenix Park as Boro Rangers entertain North Shields. There is a Cumbrian derby as Penrith face Carlisle City, Birtley Town head to West Allotment Celtic and Dan Crooks and David Palmer will hope to land their first win as Whickham joint-managers when they head to Northallerton Town.