New Boldon CA boss backed to succeed as Hotchkiss eyes more with Easington

There is a busy weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Chris Spence has been backed to be a success during his time as Boldon CA manager - by the men he replaced at the Northern League Division Two club.

Just under a week has passed since it was confirmed Dan Crooks and David Palmer had left their roles at the Villa after accepting an offer to take charge of Division One strugglers Whickham. Former Boldon player and captain Spence immediately stepped into the breech and Crooks believes his successor will be a perfect fit for the role.

Chris Spence has been named as new Boldon CA manager (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Speaking ahead of Boldon’s visit to Newcastle University on Saturday, he said: “I think we left Boldon in a good place after we all put in a lot of hard work over the last year or so. It’s fantastic to see Chris has taken care and that will mean there won’t be too much change because he is a similar personality to us really. It’s the perfect appointment for the club because Chris has been there and done it and it will be a seamless move for them.”

Spence could hand another start to new signings Mason Gardiner and Liam Appleby as he prepares for the first away game of his managerial reign after his dugout debut brought a narrow home defeat against Park View. Liam Heywood and Ollie Walker have reunited with their former management team at Whickham and Jack Robertson has moved into the Northern Premier League with Newton Aycliffe.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Seaham Red Star will aim to bounce back from back-to-back defeats when they host AFC Newbiggin and leaders Redcar Town are also on home soil as they face Darlington Town.

Sunderland West End can move within touching distance of the top ten with a home win against Durham United and Jarrow have taken Blyth Spartans goalkeeper on a dual-registration basis ahead of their visit to Sunderland RCA. Chester-le-Street Town face a tough-looking visit to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and Tow Law Town take on Prudhoe YC at Ironworks Road.

Park View head to Yarm and Eaglescliffe on the back of their narrow midweek win at Boldon, Scott Oliver takes charge of Esh Winning once again as they entertain Billingham Town and FC Hartlepool will hope to boost their promotion push with a home win against Grangetown BC.

Easington boss assesses future prospects ahead of North Shields visit

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

Olly Hotchkiss has stressed sustainability will be at the heart of Easington Colliery’s attempts to build on what was a historic season last time out.

The Colliers are currently sat seven points adrift of the play-off places ahead of Friday night’s visit to North Shields - but crucially hold as many as five games in hand of the clubs currently occupying the top five. After bouncing back from the disappointment of their FA Vase exit at the hands of Billingham Town with a fine win at West Allotment on Monday, Easington are now looking to progress up the Division One table.

However, Hotchkiss stressed any progress will be measured as he looks to continue a remarkable period for the club.

Hotchkiss told The Echo: “For us, we just want to build on last season because it was a fantastic year for the football club with the cup win and a good finish in the league.

“We know where we are as a club, we can’t get ahead of ourselves and we wouldn’t let that happen anyway. So it’s really just about finding little ways to improve and seeing where we end up by doing that. We are all ambitious, I’m ambitious as a manager, but we have to make sure we move forwards in a sustainable way.”

Defender Euan Anderson will be available for the hosts for the final time before he serves a suspension.

Horden CW will aim to solidify their place in the play-off spots when they host Marske United at Welfare Park on Saturday. Leaders Whitley Bay entertain Northallerton Town at Hillheads and former Boldon CA management team Dan Crooks and David Palmer kick off their managerial reign at Whickham with a home clash with Shildon.

Second placed Guisborough Town host Newcastle Benfield and Thornaby and Newcastle Blue Star travel to Cumbria as they face Carlisle City and Kendal Town respectively. Birtley Town entertain Boro Rangers, Penrith head to Crook Town and West Allotment Celtic make the trip to West Auckland Town as they face a home side boosted by the arrivals of Finley O’Gorman and Cobi Jones.