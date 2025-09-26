Sunderland are back on their travels with a visit to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.

High-flying Sunderland will hope to take advantage of Nottingham Forest’s poor form so far this season and win their first away game of the campaign.

Regis Le Bris’ side are unbeaten at home, winning two and drawing the other against Aston Villa last weekend while a player down from the 33rd minute. But they have a draw and a loss in their two games away from home in their return to the top-flight and will be hoping to get off the mark on their travels so this form doesn’t become a theme this season. Under new boss Ange Postecoglou, Forest have failed to return to their best and he is yet to win a game since he took over from Nuno Espírito Santo.

There was an encouraging performance in midweek away at Real Betis in the Europa League for the reigning winner of the European competition, but they let a lead slip late in the game as former Manchester United winger Antony made sure the points were shared.

Lapses in concentration late on have been a recurring theme for Forest this season, as they capitulated in the Carabao Cup against Championship side Swansea. While 2-1 up in added time, they then lost 3-2 in normal time. Le Bris and his side must be aware that if things aren’t going their way, if they dig in, they’ll always be in with a chance against a Forest side who have shown signs of a mental block when seeing out games on occasion this season.

Where and when does Nottingham Forest v Sunderland take place?

Sunderland’s latest Premier League fixture takes place on Saturday, September 27, at the City Ground. As the fixture has been selected for live television broadcast by Sky Sports, kick-off has been scheduled for 5:30pm.

What is the latest Sunderland team news?

Sunderland confirmed earlier this week that summer arrival Habib Diarra faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a groin injury. Reinildo will also begin his three-match suspension following his red card against Aston Villa for violent conduct. Elsewhere, the likes of Romaine Mundle and Leo Hjelde are not due back until mid-October, but Regis Le Bris has confirmed versatile defender Luke O’Nien is ‘now connected with the squad fully’ following the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the play-off final, declaring him in contention to face Forest.

Sunderland may look forward to a midfield boost with Forest boss Ange Postecoglou confirming Douglas Luiz suffered some ‘hamstring soreness’ against Real Betis, forcing him off at half-time.

Who is the referee for Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Tony Harrington will officiate the game and will be assisted on the touchlines by Simon Bennett and Mark Scholes, while Lewis Smith has been appointed as the fourth official. Peter Bankes will oversee VAR and will be assisted by Craig Taylor.

Is Nottingham Forest v Sunderland live on TV?

Yes, the fixture has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports as part of Saturday Night Football. Coverage will get underway on Sky Sports Premier League at 5pm, half an hour before kick-off at the City Ground.

