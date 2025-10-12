A former Sunderland academy midfielder has brought down the curtain on his playing career over a decade since leaving the Academy of Light.

Former Sunderland academy midfielder Connor Oliver has confirmed he has brought an end to his playing career at the age of 31 after a successful spell with Ebac Northern League club Newcastle Blue Star.

Oliver worked his way through the Academy of Light setup during the formative years of his career and featured in Under-21s sides alongside the likes of Jordan Pickford, Titus Bramble and Duncan Watmore prior to his departure to Blackpool during the summer of 2015. Oliver went on to make 15 appearances for the Tangerines before moving into the non-league game with North Ferriby United and FC Halifax Town.

Former Sunderland and Blackpool midfielder Connor Oliver has announced his retirement (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

A return to the North East came in the summer of 2018 when Oliver joined Blyth Spartans before he returned to the full-time game with Gateshead 12 months later. A one-year spell at International Stadium preceded spells with Morpeth Town and North Shields before Oliver brought down the curtain on his career in the colours of Newcastle Blue Star.

The midfielder helped the KD Stadium club secure a first ever promotion into Northern League Division One and they came close to landing another promotion last season when they fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat in a play-off final clash with Blyth Town. Oliver has now confirmed Friday night’s 4-3 defeat at West Auckland Town will be the final game of his career and he signed off in some style with a stunning long-range effort.

Speaking after the defeat, Oliver told Blue Star’s official club website: “It’s time to go. It’s probably 15 years since I started player and the body is starting to get a bit sore after games. There’s other things to concentrate on off the pitch at home so it’s all come at the right time. I think it’s overall, when we came in as a group of players, with Nashy, Woody and Scotty already here, I think the aim was to get promoted and we’ve done that and we’ve had some good times in the FA Cup for the club being in it for the first time.

“The promotion has been a bonus but the way the club has been galvanised with the fans and the young lads coming through, it’s been great. Thank you (to the fans) and it’s always nice when you get a good reception. They’ve not just been great with me, they’ve been great with everyone. I’m sad to go but I think it’s the right time.”