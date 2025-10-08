Falkirk fans believe Sunderland loanee Trey Ogunsuyi has the strength and talent to make his mark.

The young striker has made a handful of appearances since joining Falkirk on loan – but there’s growing belief he has what it takes to make his mark.

Sunderland forward Trey Ogunsuyi is continuing his footballing education north of the border after joining Falkirk on loan for the 2025-26 campaign. The 18-year-old attacker, who impressed in Sunderland’s Under-21 setup, has been eased into senior football in Scotland’s top flight – but early signs suggest he’s adapting quickly.

We spoke to Anything Falkirk, a fan-led account that covers the Bairns in detail, to get the inside view on Ogunsuyi’s progress so far:

How much has he played so far, and how have Falkirk been getting on?

“Trey is yet to start a match for us and has come off the bench four times – roughly 54 minutes of action so far. Falkirk have been playing very well but conceding silly goals, and we haven’t been taking our chances. Trey has come on as a striker but has also been drifting a bit wider at times down each side.”

“We should’ve beaten Dundee United, Hibernian and Rangers but had to settle for draws, and lost to St Mirren in a game that had 0-0 written all over it. We’ve kept our identity from our back-to-back promotions whilst adapting to top-flight football.”

What have Falkirk fans made of his performances so far?

“The consensus amongst supporters is that we’d like to see more of Trey. He hasn’t really had enough minutes to showcase his talent, but there’s a player in there – and we can see it. It’s difficult to gauge because he hasn’t really had enough minutes to give a fair evaluation, but he certainly doesn’t look out of place. He had a chance for a good breakaway before the referee against Rangers blew his whistle for a foul that shouldn’t have been.”

How is he adapting to Scottish football?

“I’d say very well from what we’ve seen. He can use his body effectively to win headers and bully defenders to create space for teammates, too. He seems to have the grit for every part of the game, which Scottish football requires in abundance, and he can maintain the speed required from the step up from academy football into professional football.”

Régis Le Bris delivers Dan Ballard verdict after Manchester United loss

Régis Le Bris is set to weigh up recalling Dan Ballard to Sunderland’s starting XI after the international break, following another assured display from the defender at Old Trafford.

Ballard, who had been sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2–0 defeat at Burnley in August, has found himself behind summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete in the pecking order. The pair have formed a strong partnership in central defence, limiting the Northern Ireland international to appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

However, Ballard has impressed each time he has been introduced, including during Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United. With his side trailing early, Le Bris made a bold tactical call midway through the first half, withdrawing winger Simon Adingra and switching to a back three to introduce Ballard.

Le Bris admitted that the 25-year-old’s introduction was partly influenced by United’s direct approach but praised his impact nonetheless, hinting that a return to the starting line-up could follow when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the break.

“Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls,” Le Bris said. “It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game.”

