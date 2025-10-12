Supporters have been reacting to the news that Stuart Harvey has left Sunderland after four years at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland supporters have been voicing their surprise and frustration after the club confirmed that head of recruitment Stuart Harvey has left his role following four years at the Stadium of Light.

Harvey, who arrived in 2021, was a key part of the club’s rise from League One to the Premier League and helped implement the data-driven recruitment strategy that has become a cornerstone of Sunderland’s rebuild.

The club described the decision as mutual and praised his “professionalism, expertise and dedication” in a statement, while sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Harvey had been “a key part of the club’s progress in recent years” and would always be welcome back on Wearside.

News of his departure sparked a major reaction online, with many fans describing it as a shock. User @nicholaswilso11 summed up the mood of surprise, writing: “What? Been a huge part of our journey back to the Prem! Surprised by this!” Another fan, @AidanMackem, echoed that sentiment: “That’s a shock, he’s done such a stellar job. All the best Stuart.”

Others were quick to praise Harvey’s influence behind the scenes. @tenchylad wrote: “Wish him the absolute best on the next chapter. From what I understand Stuart has been influential and instrumental in the growth of the club the past four years and a really important cog in the process we have now in recruiting fantastic footballers and people.” Another supporter, @mackem49000, added: “Thanks for all your hard work and contribution to some superb signings – a key part of our rise back to the Premier League. All the best to you and your family.”

Some fans expressed concern over the timing of the decision and questioned what it might mean for Sunderland’s recruitment structure moving forward. @AMarky12 wrote: “That’s not good news, unless this was the plan and get Ghisolfi settled then Harvey was free to leave.” Similarly, @Unseen5292 asked: “Was this his choice or the club’s choice? Selfishly we are hoping it was the club and they have a plan for the bigger picture.”

Others kept their responses brief but reflective of a wider uncertainty. @SAFCAdzy replied: “Erm, why?”, while @steven_c58284 added: “Would like to know why.” Meanwhile, @Sam1879_ summed up the emotional reaction of many supporters in just two words: “Oh no.”

There were also several messages of gratitude. @NikkiJude thanked the outgoing recruitment chief for his work, saying: “Huge thanks for all your hard work and influence Stuart and best of luck for the future.” @dangodfrey_ added: “Legend, all the best Stu.”

@Darrencole3 wrote: “Actually shocked by this. A massive part of our rise from League One to the Premier League. All the best for the future, Stuart.” Others were keen to link his departure to recent transfer successes. @Jaydenhanlon7 said: “Thanks so much for Noah Sadiki Stuart,” referencing one of the club’s standout summer signings.

