Sunderland's keenest ever fan? He's about to tell us how it all started
After all, he collected so much memorabilia in his lifetime that he had enough to open a museum in a railway station.
Massive stores of Black Cats memorabilia
And he still had enough left to fill it nine times over again!
But we wanted to know more about the little lad who grew up in the East End and Southwick, and would always be seen on the streets with a ball under his arm.
Michael spoke to Wearside Echoes for episode six of our nostalgia-filled podcast which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
In the meantime, here’s a taster of Michael’s life story.
He went to St Hilda's School in the days when young boys wore shorts in all weathers.
Michael worked in the building trade for a family firm. But then he did a YTS scheme on football coaching which led to coaching in schools.
He kept up his love of playing and it led to offers of scholarships abroad. But he was injured in a road accident and went back into the building trade.
All the while, though, he was building up football memorabilia and it eventually filled almost all the bedrooms in his dad’s house.
