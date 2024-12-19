Michael Ganley must be a contender for Sunderland’s most passionate football fan.

After all, he collected so much memorabilia in his lifetime that he had enough to open a museum in a railway station.

Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley.

Massive stores of Black Cats memorabilia

And he still had enough left to fill it nine times over again!

But we wanted to know more about the little lad who grew up in the East End and Southwick, and would always be seen on the streets with a ball under his arm.

Michael spoke to Wearside Echoes for episode six of our nostalgia-filled podcast which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Michael Ganley speaking to the Sunderland Echo for the next episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast.

Coming to you in the New Year

Listen out for that episode, which will go live on January 7. A New Year’s treat for our listeners.

In the meantime, here’s a taster of Michael’s life story.

He went to St Hilda's School in the days when young boys wore shorts in all weathers.

Michael worked in the building trade for a family firm. But then he did a YTS scheme on football coaching which led to coaching in schools.

A taster but there’s more to come in January

He kept up his love of playing and it led to offers of scholarships abroad. But he was injured in a road accident and went back into the building trade.

All the while, though, he was building up football memorabilia and it eventually filled almost all the bedrooms in his dad’s house.

However, to find out more about Michael’s fascinating past, you will have to tune in to the next episode of Wearside Echoes, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Coming to a podcast platform near you on January 7.