Nine of the best times at Sunderland's Fans Museum - photo gallery

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Sep 2024, 05:54 BST

Lovers of SAFC adore it and today we pay tribute to the Fans Museum.

One of Wearside’s gems has been in the headlines recently after the venue was hit numerous times by thieves and vandals.

Let’s celebrate a big part of Sunderland with a look back at some wonderful scenes from 2016 onwards - from when the museum went out in the community to the volunteers, officials and supporters who make the place tick.

We have it all in these Sunderland Echo archive scenes.

A haven for lovers of SAFC - as our retro gallery shows.

1. Museum memories

A haven for lovers of SAFC - as our retro gallery shows. | se

Photo Sales
Members of the Dene House Junior School girls football team got to look at the museum's memorabilia in 2016.

2. What a day for the Dene House students

Members of the Dene House Junior School girls football team got to look at the museum's memorabilia in 2016. | se

Photo Sales
The Judges section trophy went to the Fans Museum at the 2017 Best of Wearside Awards.

3. Award winning in 2017

The Judges section trophy went to the Fans Museum at the 2017 Best of Wearside Awards. | se

Photo Sales
The Fans Museum building celebrated its 170th anniversary six years ago. Former SAFC player Kieron Brady was there for the occasion with Museum founder Michael Ganley.

4. Birthday celebrations in 2018

The Fans Museum building celebrated its 170th anniversary six years ago. Former SAFC player Kieron Brady was there for the occasion with Museum founder Michael Ganley. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesWearsideSupportersSunderlandMuseumNostalgiaSAFC