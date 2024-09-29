One of Wearside’s gems has been in the headlines recently after the venue was hit numerous times by thieves and vandals.
Let’s celebrate a big part of Sunderland with a look back at some wonderful scenes from 2016 onwards - from when the museum went out in the community to the volunteers, officials and supporters who make the place tick.
We have it all in these Sunderland Echo archive scenes.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.