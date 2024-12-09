Sounds like memories: Of tribute acts we've loved on Wearside
Is there a soundalike group or singer that is almost identical to the original artist? We want to know all about them.
From punk rock to the Fab Four
And to strike a chord with you, here are a few photos of tribute bands we found in the Echo archives.
How about the punk rock tribute band 1977. We photographed them at the Black Bull in High Street West in 2007.
Re-light the tribute memories
There’s Re-Take That who were performing at the Rainton Arena in 2009.
They were made up of Ross Petty as Jason, Lee Harvey as Mark, Paul Waite as Gary and Peter Waite as Howard.
Next is Elton John and George Michael tribute acts, Joel Coombes and Joseph Hanson.
They appeared in a Tribute 2 Live Aid event at Rainton Arena in 2010.
Husband and wife tribute stars
Gemma Waite, from Washington, got our attention in 2011. She was a member of the tribute act Lady and the Gaga’s at the same time as her husband Paul was performing with Re-Take That.
Band members from Let It Be Beatlemania posed for our photographer in 2014, before their appearance at the Empire Theatre.
