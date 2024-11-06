Nine of Sunderland's quirkiest Children In Need fundraisers from the past

It’s that time of year again - when we do the daftest things for one of the best fundraising causes.

Children In Need Day will be here on Friday, November 15 but will you match these memorable charity scenes from Sunderland’s past, as captured by the Echo?

It will be difficult to better the man who covered his face in pegs in 2003, the man who had his legs waxed in a busy street in 2007 or the brave souls who built sandcastles in 2008.

Some of the incredible ways you have raised money for Children In Need in Sunderland.

1. Pictures for Pudsey

Some of the incredible ways you have raised money for Children In Need in Sunderland.

Royal Mail worker Stephen Joyce dressed up in 'style' for Pudsey in 2003.

2. Stephen's stylish look

Royal Mail worker Stephen Joyce dressed up in 'style' for Pudsey in 2003.

A Royal Mail worker from Sunderland who spent Children In Need Day in 2003 with pegs on his face.

3. Pegging out a 2003 memory

A Royal Mail worker from Sunderland who spent Children In Need Day in 2003 with pegs on his face.

Flashback to the 1970s for these Kwik Save staff in Grangetown. They dressed in a 70s outfit for these photos from 2004.

4. Groovy at Kwik Save

Flashback to the 1970s for these Kwik Save staff in Grangetown. They dressed in a 70s outfit for these photos from 2004.

