Nine nostalgic pictures of Sunderland nightclub Privilege, taken from 2003-2006

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Oct 2024, 04:55 BST

Cast your minds back to the early years of the Millennium and colourful nights out at Privilege in Sunderland.

We found these vibrant scenes from the Crowtree Road venue, as it looked between 2003 and 2006 - some of them which have not been seen for years.

They show the bars, dance floor, and spotlights from the popular venue.

Have a look and then share your own memories of the Wearside favourite.

1. Pictures from Privileged - a tribute from 2003-2006

An array of colours on the ceiling 21 years ago.

2. Sparkling in 2003

An array of colours on the ceiling 21 years ago. | Sunderland Echo

Lighting up your lives in 2003. Tell us if you loved a visit to Privilege back then.

3. Colours on the dance floor

Lighting up your lives in 2003. Tell us if you loved a visit to Privilege back then. | Sunderland Echo

Taking you back to a 2003 night at Privilege in Sunderland.

4. The scene in 2003

Taking you back to a 2003 night at Privilege in Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

