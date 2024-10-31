We found these vibrant scenes from the Crowtree Road venue, as it looked between 2003 and 2006 - some of them which have not been seen for years.
They show the bars, dance floor, and spotlights from the popular venue.
Have a look and then share your own memories of the Wearside favourite.
1. Pictures from Privileged - a tribute from 2003-2006
Nine photos showing Privilege at its colourful best in the early 2000s. | Sunderland Echo
2. Sparkling in 2003
An array of colours on the ceiling 21 years ago. | Sunderland Echo
3. Colours on the dance floor
Lighting up your lives in 2003. Tell us if you loved a visit to Privilege back then. | Sunderland Echo
4. The scene in 2003
Taking you back to a 2003 night at Privilege in Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo