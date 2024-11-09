Nine sweet pictures as we mark British Pudding Day in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Published 9th Nov 2024, 05:30 BST

Whether it’s apple crumble, sticky toffee, or Eton mess, puddings are in the spotlight.

British Pudding Day is here on November 9, and we are celebrating with nine delightful dessert scenes from Wearside.

Maybe you were serving up Christmas puds at Monkwearmouth School in 1988, or chocolate beetroot cake at Witherwack Primary School in 2008.

For afters, we have views from Academy 360, Castletown Primary, Seaham Hall Hotel and Seaburn Hotel.

Tuck in.

1. A retro treat for you

Stirring the Christmas pudding at the Seaburn Hotel in 1975 was commis chef John Anderson. Also in the picture were sous chef (Mr Davies (far left); the assistant manager, Mr Les Luke (second left) and head chef Mr Bell.

2. Festive at the Seaburn Hotel

Stirring the Christmas pudding at the Seaburn Hotel in 1975 was commis chef John Anderson. Also in the picture were sous chef (Mr Davies (far left); the assistant manager, Mr Les Luke (second left) and head chef Mr Bell. | se

Monkwearmouth School pupils cooked up something special to give old folks a Christmas treat in 1988. Puddings coming out of the microwave were cooked by, left to right: Paul Williams, Mark Dixon, Kevin Gillen, Mark Smith, Joanne Shewan, Marilyn Baillie, Joy Pilington, Joanne Quinn and Joanne Trotter.

3. Making meals at Monkwearmouth School

Monkwearmouth School pupils cooked up something special to give old folks a Christmas treat in 1988. Puddings coming out of the microwave were cooked by, left to right: Paul Williams, Mark Dixon, Kevin Gillen, Mark Smith, Joanne Shewan, Marilyn Baillie, Joy Pilington, Joanne Quinn and Joanne Trotter. | se

It was doughnuts for dessert at Castletown Primary School in April 2006.

4. Doughnuts at Castletown Primary

It was doughnuts for dessert at Castletown Primary School in April 2006. | se

