Nine sweet pictures as we mark British Pudding Day in Sunderland

British Pudding Day is here on November 9, and we are celebrating with nine delightful dessert scenes from Wearside.
1. A retro treat for you
2. Festive at the Seaburn Hotel
Stirring the Christmas pudding at the Seaburn Hotel in 1975 was commis chef John Anderson.
Also in the picture were sous chef (Mr Davies (far left); the assistant manager, Mr Les Luke (second left) and head chef Mr Bell. | se
3. Making meals at Monkwearmouth School
Monkwearmouth School pupils cooked up something special to give old folks a Christmas treat in 1988.
Puddings coming out of the microwave were cooked by, left to right: Paul Williams, Mark Dixon, Kevin Gillen, Mark Smith, Joanne Shewan, Marilyn Baillie, Joy Pilington, Joanne Quinn and Joanne Trotter. | se
4. Doughnuts at Castletown Primary
It was doughnuts for dessert at Castletown Primary School in April 2006. | se